WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tealady

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Tealady

 
Post a reply

Re: Tealady

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:23 pm
Terry Price's knee Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Posts: 20
The RFL have just announced that the tea lady will be allowed to continue her association with the new Bradford club but in line with the other punishments handed out all cups of tea dispensed in future will contain 70% fewer tea leaves and you must provide your own cup and water. Milk is still under negotiation.

Re: Tealady

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:51 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14728
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
ridlerbull wrote:
He was my tealady for a time.


Did you get extras?
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin

Re: Tealady

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:53 pm
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1559
tigertot wrote:
Did you get extras?

Chocolate finger.

Re: Tealady

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:54 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7399
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
I had the training, the skill and the natural aptitude for it. For instance I could put the kettle on, put the boiling water in the mug and then do something other than retire with the satisfaction of a job well done. I'd actually go back, put some milk in and then deliver it.

Not everyone on this thread has attained my skill level.

Re: Tealady

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 4:50 pm
Nelson User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 2:52 pm
Posts: 52
The tea lady resigned due to the terms of the contract offered conflicting with her political beliefs. She was offered shares and as a life long socialist declined as " all proper tea is theft"
Remember women are like tea bags you don't know how strong they are until you put them in hot water.

Re: Tealady

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 4:57 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14728
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Nelson wrote:
Remember women are like tea bags you don't know how strong they are until you put them in hot water.


Swiss Tony.
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, bewaresheep, Block5Bull, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, bullocks, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, chapylad, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, CM Punk, Cookie, Derwent, djhudds, Duckman, Dudley, fifty50, Godiswithers, hereagain, Highlander, His Bobness, hooligan27, Iggy79, joanneby, jockabull, josefw, king benny, LU2, Malfax, mumbyisgod, Nothus, Nozzy, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, Pumpetypump, R.B.A, RAB-2411, RAB90, REDWHITEANDBLUE, ridlerbull, roger daly, RoyBoy29, rugbyreddog, SCONE, Stul, Terry Price's knee, thepimp007, tigertot, Toga, Tricky2309, vbfg, Waddy-Fax, weighman, Wheels, woolly07 and 517 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,506,9271,91375,6974,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  