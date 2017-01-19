|
The RFL have just announced that the tea lady will be allowed to continue her association with the new Bradford club but in line with the other punishments handed out all cups of tea dispensed in future will contain 70% fewer tea leaves and you must provide your own cup and water. Milk is still under negotiation.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:51 pm
ridlerbull wrote:
He was my tealady for a time.
Did you get extras?
Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:53 pm
tigertot wrote:
Did you get extras?
Chocolate finger.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:54 pm
I had the training, the skill and the natural aptitude for it. For instance I could put the kettle on, put the boiling water in the mug and then do something other than retire with the satisfaction of a job well done. I'd actually go back, put some milk in and then deliver it.
Not everyone on this thread has attained my skill level.
