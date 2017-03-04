Sal Paradise wrote:

If it had only been Leeds you would have a point but it wasn't - the team that won the competition had as bad if not worse injury situation than Leeds. As did Castleford, as did Warrington.



For you it was one of a number of excuses for 2016 - many of which were self inflicted by the club's inability to strategically plan and cope under pressure.



Self inflicted:

The game against the Kiwis

The shorter pre-season

The inability to protect their training facilities

The inability to replace Sinfield & Peacock



Inability to react

When the flood happened it took ages to get proper training facilities

Playing injured players to get wins early

Bizarre coaching decisions

Keeping over the hill players and coach too long