Sal Paradise wrote:
If it had only been Leeds you would have a point but it wasn't - the team that won the competition had as bad if not worse injury situation than Leeds. As did Castleford, as did Warrington.
For you it was one of a number of excuses for 2016 - many of which were self inflicted by the club's inability to strategically plan and cope under pressure.
Self inflicted:
The game against the Kiwis
The shorter pre-season
The inability to protect their training facilities
The inability to replace Sinfield & Peacock
Inability to react
When the flood happened it took ages to get proper training facilities
Playing injured players to get wins early
Bizarre coaching decisions
Keeping over the hill players and coach too long
Sal, why are you dragging up old posts from 2016?
Also you've missed his point completely.