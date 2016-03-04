|
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8439
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
|
It's my party and I'll panic if I want to.
A bit of raw panic every now and then can be useful.
|
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:16 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5134
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
Worlds Apart wrote:
We've played four games.
The NRL premiers, a fully-fit Warrington with a point to prove and two aways where lots of top sides come acropper.
We're also missing 8 players, including our captain and lead playmaker.
And dealing with the retirement of two of our key leaders and handing over of the stand off's shirt to someone barely out of the academy, who is himself coming back from a long term injury.
While results are disappointing they should not be surprising. We have been in much worse situations - such as 2010, where we started with a better team than won the double the previous year and had an appalling start. That year we still made the CC final and the playoff semis.
And we have a coach who has 7 trophies in 5 seasons at the club, and has a track record of turning bad early seasons into trophies.
Finally, though we haven't won the last two games have seen vast improvements in performance.
So keep calm, we will turn the corner but it will take time to climb up the table to where we should be. In the meantime, we're developing a squad and allowing the likes of Sutcliffe, Lilley, Singleton and Walters time to get used to being the main men in the team - something they'll need for years to come.
If No one minds I'm borrowing this for the Wire forum for those Wire fans that think those of us expecting to be in the middle 8s this year and considering the Coaches positions are getting ahead of ourselves...
thanks
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:26 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 240
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
|
ThePrinter wrote:
I reckon post Easter we'll be fine, we might just have to suffer a bit between then though which might leave us too much catching up to do and we might end up 5th/6th
I'll say right here right now we'll be the team to beat when the 2017 season starts. For all the planning you can do for the loss of those 3 legends, it's near impossible to plan to respond to that PLUS winning a treble in such emotional circumstances......ALL other teams have much more motivation for upping their games in 2016 than we do. (We had that motivation in 2015 because of the poor way 2014 finished)
Sorry, but I did have a giggle at this. Still feel that way?
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:29 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9497
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
son of headingley wrote:
Sorry, but I did have a giggle at this. Still feel that way?
Ah well everyone makes wrong predictions, most on here have made many more than me through 2011-2015.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:34 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 240
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
|
ThePrinter wrote:
Ah well everyone makes wrong predictions, most on here have made many more than me through 2011-2015.
Too true. I wasn't trying to have a go, under the circumstances, I just found it morbidly amusing!
Btw, you are right. Can't remember exactly, but I think I had Leeds finishing 4th or 5th in my pre-season prediction this year
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:42 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14704
|
Please don't tell me anyone is paying attention to the OP? Thought we had rid of him under this alias. Go back twelve months and you will find the same post under the same alias, attention seeking and how very wrong then too.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Bullseye, C O Jones, Frosties., Google [Bot], Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, HAILESY, Hopie, loiner81, moxi1, nantwichexile, Rammer, son of headingley, taxi4stevesmith, ThePrinter, vsewo and 361 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}