Worlds Apart wrote:

We've played four games.



The NRL premiers, a fully-fit Warrington with a point to prove and two aways where lots of top sides come acropper.



We're also missing 8 players, including our captain and lead playmaker.



And dealing with the retirement of two of our key leaders and handing over of the stand off's shirt to someone barely out of the academy, who is himself coming back from a long term injury.



While results are disappointing they should not be surprising. We have been in much worse situations - such as 2010, where we started with a better team than won the double the previous year and had an appalling start. That year we still made the CC final and the playoff semis.



And we have a coach who has 7 trophies in 5 seasons at the club, and has a track record of turning bad early seasons into trophies.



Finally, though we haven't won the last two games have seen vast improvements in performance.



So keep calm, we will turn the corner but it will take time to climb up the table to where we should be. In the meantime, we're developing a squad and allowing the likes of Sutcliffe, Lilley, Singleton and Walters time to get used to being the main men in the team - something they'll need for years to come.