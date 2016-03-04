WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stop bloody panicking

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Stop bloody panicking

 
Post a reply

Re: Stop bloody panicking

Post Fri Mar 04, 2016 11:04 am
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8439
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
It's my party and I'll panic if I want to.

A bit of raw panic every now and then can be useful.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: Stop bloody panicking

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 5:16 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5134
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Worlds Apart wrote:
We've played four games.

The NRL premiers, a fully-fit Warrington with a point to prove and two aways where lots of top sides come acropper.

We're also missing 8 players, including our captain and lead playmaker.

And dealing with the retirement of two of our key leaders and handing over of the stand off's shirt to someone barely out of the academy, who is himself coming back from a long term injury.

While results are disappointing they should not be surprising. We have been in much worse situations - such as 2010, where we started with a better team than won the double the previous year and had an appalling start. That year we still made the CC final and the playoff semis.

And we have a coach who has 7 trophies in 5 seasons at the club, and has a track record of turning bad early seasons into trophies.

Finally, though we haven't won the last two games have seen vast improvements in performance.

So keep calm, we will turn the corner but it will take time to climb up the table to where we should be. In the meantime, we're developing a squad and allowing the likes of Sutcliffe, Lilley, Singleton and Walters time to get used to being the main men in the team - something they'll need for years to come.



If No one minds I'm borrowing this for the Wire forum for those Wire fans that think those of us expecting to be in the middle 8s this year and considering the Coaches positions are getting ahead of ourselves...

thanks
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, craigizzard, Frosties., HAILESY, Jamie101, Joshheff90, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, nantwichexile, Rammer, Sal Paradise, son of headingley, taxi4stevesmith, ThePrinter, Yahoo [Bot] and 335 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,529,5892,08175,8144,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
42-10
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
20-16
CANBERRA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
18-32
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 14:30
CH1-R1
LONDON
0-76
TORONTO
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
24-14
WARRINGTON
  
...Full time
  Sat 4th Mar : 17:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
12-0
WIDNES
TV
  
...Latest LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R1
BARROW
v
YORK  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HULL KR
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
WORKINGTON
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
HUNSLET
v
GLOUC  














c}