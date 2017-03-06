Sal Paradise wrote: The point made in the first paragraph is as applicable to Orr and Sheridan as it is to Eaton. Head coaches in SL do not prepare their assistants to take on head coaches jobs in SL in the NRL they prepare them to take on head coaches roles at other NRL clubs

I think you're over simplifying it - some NRL clubs have their Head Coach as a leader of the organisation, managing all team affairs and the strategy, whilst empowering their assistants to do the day to day coaching and implementation of the plans (Brisbane and Melbourne), and this absolutely does prepare the assistants for bigger roles - but that approach is not taken en mass.Who are the assistants being groomed at the Eels, Warriors, Titans, Tigers, Raiders, Knights, Manly, Dragons etc? Even at the Sharks where Steve Price (ex Dragons head coach) is assistant, Flanno is still very much a hands on head coach, and they're certainly not 'grooming' Price.Just because Bennet and Bellamy produce lots of head coaches from their set up, it doesn't mean all NRL clubs are doing this purposely - they're looking after their own interests first!Clearly though, the NRL clubs have a bigger back room staff and use their assistants better then we generally do over here - and certainly better than leeds do.