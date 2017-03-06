WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:28 pm
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002
Posts: 14962
Location: On the road
The assistant coaches in Australia have a bigger role - they coach the a team in a proper competition. Their job is to get the junior players into the first by improving them. The coach is looking to pass on his knowledge and get the assistant ready for the top job e.g. Bennett on Bellamy, Bellamy on Kidwell etc. Maguire on Wane its a different mentality

Remind me what does Barry Eaton do - carry the balls on to the training field. There isn't an assistant in SL who is mentored to take over the top job - do you think Brian is grooming Eaton for a head coaches role?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:38 pm
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010
Posts: 9506
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Sal Paradise wrote:
The assistant coaches in Australia have a bigger role - they coach the a team in a proper competition. Their job is to get the junior players into the first by improving them. The coach is looking to pass on his knowledge and get the assistant ready for the top job e.g. Bennett on Bellamy, Bellamy on Kidwell etc. Maguire on Wane its a different mentality

Remind me what does Barry Eaton do - carry the balls on to the training field. There isn't an assistant in SL who is mentored to take over the top job - do you think Brian is grooming Eaton for a head coaches role?


I'm not talking about Eaton though am I. I'm talking about two assistants at the form team over here who are getting rave reviews for their style.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:35 am
tad rhino
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004
Posts: 19710
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
you would think that a big club wouldn't be looking at them and rightly so. let them prove themselves first at a championship club, like powell did

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:35 am
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002
Posts: 14962
Location: On the road
ThePrinter wrote:
I'm not talking about Eaton though am I. I'm talking about two assistants at the form team over here who are getting rave reviews for their style.


The point made in the first paragraph is as applicable to Orr and Sheridan as it is to Eaton. Head coaches in SL do not prepare their assistants to take on head coaches jobs in SL in the NRL they prepare them to take on head coaches roles at other NRL clubs
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:35 am
Superted
Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003
Posts: 1170
Sal Paradise wrote:
The point made in the first paragraph is as applicable to Orr and Sheridan as it is to Eaton. Head coaches in SL do not prepare their assistants to take on head coaches jobs in SL in the NRL they prepare them to take on head coaches roles at other NRL clubs

I think you're over simplifying it - some NRL clubs have their Head Coach as a leader of the organisation, managing all team affairs and the strategy, whilst empowering their assistants to do the day to day coaching and implementation of the plans (Brisbane and Melbourne), and this absolutely does prepare the assistants for bigger roles - but that approach is not taken en mass.
Who are the assistants being groomed at the Eels, Warriors, Titans, Tigers, Raiders, Knights, Manly, Dragons etc? Even at the Sharks where Steve Price (ex Dragons head coach) is assistant, Flanno is still very much a hands on head coach, and they're certainly not 'grooming' Price.

Just because Bennet and Bellamy produce lots of head coaches from their set up, it doesn't mean all NRL clubs are doing this purposely - they're looking after their own interests first!

Clearly though, the NRL clubs have a bigger back room staff and use their assistants better then we generally do over here - and certainly better than leeds do.

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:43 am
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002
Posts: 14962
Location: On the road
At Manly was Toovey the assistant to Haslam?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
