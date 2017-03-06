The assistant coaches in Australia have a bigger role - they coach the a team in a proper competition. Their job is to get the junior players into the first by improving them. The coach is looking to pass on his knowledge and get the assistant ready for the top job e.g. Bennett on Bellamy, Bellamy on Kidwell etc. Maguire on Wane its a different mentality



Remind me what does Barry Eaton do - carry the balls on to the training field. There isn't an assistant in SL who is mentored to take over the top job - do you think Brian is grooming Eaton for a head coaches role?