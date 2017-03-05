|
Maybe going to Australia helped his passing game but I would credit playing with Luke gayle
To be fair, wrt Hardaker & comparisons with his time at Leeds, we should totally discount 2016 from our deliberations. He was a mess last year.
However, it is valid to compare him now to pre-2016. Whilst at Leeds he excelled in defence and broken field running. I have NEVER seen him CONSISTENTLY (three games in a row) look so effective as a link in the line with beautifully-timed passes to his winger/other. One can only conclude that he is: a) being coached to bring this skill to his game, or b) the style of play that Powell has Cas playing has encouraged this skill to manifest itself.
If the answer is a), then BMD is a numpty (5 or 6 years to coach the skill, compared to one off-season for Powell), if b), then BMD is a numpty (with our set of backs the past few years).
My guess is it is more b) than a). Why, for instance, do we persist in an incredibly flat attacking line (I understand why for runners near the ruck, but not out wide)? Why are we not coached to pass out wide early in the tackle count/in our own half every now & then? Anyone who has played/watched long enough know that this is when you are most likely to find gaps/space to run.
powell said he has done loads of work with hardaker, as they wanted him to try to replicate dorn.
as for our attack we have none. no dummy runners, nobody running through gaps, not that our halves can put people through gaps, and no shape.
I would conclude both your options are right
tad rhino wrote:
powell said he has done loads of work with hardaker, as they wanted him to try to replicate dorn.
as for our attack we have none. no dummy runners, nobody running through gaps, not that our halves can put people through gaps, and no shape.
I would conclude both your options are right
It IS like groundhog day. This IS "cut and paste" 2016 all over again.
nantwichexile wrote:
It IS like groundhog day.
After reading the drivel you've been posting since your return, I completely agree.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
loiner81 wrote:
After reading the drivel you've been posting since your return, I completely agree.
...at least I'm not the one now championing moving Ryan Hall into the 2nd row/centre. I used to believe that would be a good move in my younger naieve days, but not now FFS
nantwichexile wrote:
:lol: ...at least I'm not the one now championing moving Ryan Hall into the 2nd row/centre. I used to believe that would be a good move in my younger naieve days, but not now FFS
Yes, very well done on only being a partial fool these days and not the total fool of yesteryear
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Cant see Watkins hanging around myself
son of headingley wrote:
One can only conclude that he is: a) being coached to bring this skill to his game, or b) the style of play that Powell has Cas playing has encouraged this skill to manifest itself.
I'd like to add a 'C' option...
c) We're coached by a former forward.
Cas are coached by a team of former backs and, my word, does it show on the field. Our flat attack, limited planned moves, hopeless 6th tackle options and embarrassing inability to create anything from 10 yards out are all the hallmarks of a former lumbering forward being in charge.
I'd argue that the once exciting, flair-ridden St Helens are suffering from the same problem. If Kallum was to move to Cas, the quality ball, space and gaps they create would make him a world-beater.
I may be talking out of my 'arris, of course, but I haven't been this frustrated by the club since Dean Lance came and did his damage.
Whilst I understand the debate about too many former forwards coaching in the league.......it's up to those guys who were former halves or back to get themselves good gigs. Take Powell away and current & recent SL history doesn't bode well for former HB's coaching records.
Talking about HB's getting gigs in SL, people talk about our SL clubs sniffing around Powell.....what about Orr and Sheridan? If a vacancy comes up why doesn't a club consider them if they're considered to be a key part of Cas' play? Aussies assistant are always mentioned but not these two.
