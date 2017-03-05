To be fair, wrt Hardaker & comparisons with his time at Leeds, we should totally discount 2016 from our deliberations. He was a mess last year.



However, it is valid to compare him now to pre-2016. Whilst at Leeds he excelled in defence and broken field running. I have NEVER seen him CONSISTENTLY (three games in a row) look so effective as a link in the line with beautifully-timed passes to his winger/other. One can only conclude that he is: a) being coached to bring this skill to his game, or b) the style of play that Powell has Cas playing has encouraged this skill to manifest itself.



If the answer is a), then BMD is a numpty (5 or 6 years to coach the skill, compared to one off-season for Powell), if b), then BMD is a numpty (with our set of backs the past few years).



My guess is it is more b) than a). Why, for instance, do we persist in an incredibly flat attacking line (I understand why for runners near the ruck, but not out wide)? Why are we not coached to pass out wide early in the tackle count/in our own half every now & then? Anyone who has played/watched long enough know that this is when you are most likely to find gaps/space to run.