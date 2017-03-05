WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

 
Post a reply

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:09 am
Chesterrhino Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2016 8:38 am
Posts: 42
Maybe going to Australia helped his passing game but I would credit playing with Luke gayle

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:31 am
son of headingley Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 243
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
To be fair, wrt Hardaker & comparisons with his time at Leeds, we should totally discount 2016 from our deliberations. He was a mess last year.

However, it is valid to compare him now to pre-2016. Whilst at Leeds he excelled in defence and broken field running. I have NEVER seen him CONSISTENTLY (three games in a row) look so effective as a link in the line with beautifully-timed passes to his winger/other. One can only conclude that he is: a) being coached to bring this skill to his game, or b) the style of play that Powell has Cas playing has encouraged this skill to manifest itself.

If the answer is a), then BMD is a numpty (5 or 6 years to coach the skill, compared to one off-season for Powell), if b), then BMD is a numpty (with our set of backs the past few years).

My guess is it is more b) than a). Why, for instance, do we persist in an incredibly flat attacking line (I understand why for runners near the ruck, but not out wide)? Why are we not coached to pass out wide early in the tackle count/in our own half every now & then? Anyone who has played/watched long enough know that this is when you are most likely to find gaps/space to run.

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:35 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19707
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
powell said he has done loads of work with hardaker, as they wanted him to try to replicate dorn.
as for our attack we have none. no dummy runners, nobody running through gaps, not that our halves can put people through gaps, and no shape.
I would conclude both your options are right

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 5:18 pm
nantwichexile Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Aug 06, 2008 7:57 pm
Posts: 5501
tad rhino wrote:
powell said he has done loads of work with hardaker, as they wanted him to try to replicate dorn.
as for our attack we have none. no dummy runners, nobody running through gaps, not that our halves can put people through gaps, and no shape.
I would conclude both your options are right


It IS like groundhog day. This IS "cut and paste" 2016 all over again.

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:15 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3074
nantwichexile wrote:
It IS like groundhog day.


After reading the drivel you've been posting since your return, I completely agree.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:24 pm
nantwichexile Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Aug 06, 2008 7:57 pm
Posts: 5501
loiner81 wrote:
After reading the drivel you've been posting since your return, I completely agree.


:lol: ...at least I'm not the one now championing moving Ryan Hall into the 2nd row/centre. I used to believe that would be a good move in my younger naieve days, but not now FFS

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:46 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3074
nantwichexile wrote:
:lol: ...at least I'm not the one now championing moving Ryan Hall into the 2nd row/centre. I used to believe that would be a good move in my younger naieve days, but not now FFS


Yes, very well done on only being a partial fool these days and not the total fool of yesteryear :lol: :lol:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:00 pm
MarioRugby User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2014 11:45 pm
Posts: 458
Location: Italy
Cant see Watkins hanging around myself
Not associated with any professional rugby club or news publication.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, ant1, Backwoodsman, Barrie's Glass Eye, C O Jones, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, craigizzard, Fallon, finglas, FoxyRhino, Gotcha, Hopie, HRS Rhino, illy, Les Norton, loiner81, Maverick Rhino, rodhutch, roger daly, S_Riley, sgtwilko, SydneyRhino, tad rhino, ThePrinter, xparksider and 413 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,530,7782,16875,8174,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}