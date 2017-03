It makes me laugh a bit how people go up a notch in peoples opinions. Zak was a good player for Leeds and did a great job for Leeds in attack and defence. He won many trophies including a man of steel. Lets not pretend hes suddenly become a great player.



In my honest opinion Leeds made the right decision in moving Zak on for both Leeds and Zak. Enough was enough with Zak.



James Lowes was similar in that a month after leaving for Bulls he too became hooker but was a good player with Leeds.