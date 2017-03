Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote: To be fair to Watkins Iro wasnt asked to make 30 tackles defending as a 2nd rower and didnt really cart ball up middle like Kallum is asked to do.



We are totally wasting a very talented player.

...and have been for a good few seasons now. Looking at how Hardaker has become the great all round FB now he can pass in the Cas team; can you imagine how the Leeds threequarters especially Watkins would go in the same team. Phew!