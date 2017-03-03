Biff Tannen wrote: To be fair to Watkins he is a massive victim of our playing style and lack of creativity. He would look a different player playing for Cas,Wire or Wigan.Just look what the change has done for Hardaker.Who could blame Watkins really if he was slapping in a transfer request sometime soon?

That's what worries me the longer this goes on,especially the coaching.If we lost players like Watkins,Lilley and Ward to other teams and then Mags,Burrow etc etc retire we will be building for years to come. Zak is already a huge loss, I know he had personal reasons but look at his improvement already.You couldn't blame the younger lads for thinking "that could be me" when every week is a lucky narrow win or a bad loss and the possibility of relegation fight two years running.