tad rhino wrote:
what centre could shine with this shower of poop? no quick ball, no quality ball, nobody putting him through gaps, no dummy runners.
Well Moon did his best last night and usually out performs Watkins and Keinhorst when playing at Centre runs better lines and with more urgency than Watkins who looks lazy and lacks urgency and zip and rarely goes looking for the ball or runs good lines at pace. When he does he looks top class as he has great feet and balance but so rsrely displays it. He wasn't alone last night of course and wasn't helped by the defensive weakness of Handley outside him.