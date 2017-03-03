WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:48 pm
Juan Cornetto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4413
Location: Living the Dream
tad rhino wrote:
what centre could shine with this shower of poop? no quick ball, no quality ball, nobody putting him through gaps, no dummy runners.


Well Moon did his best last night and usually out performs Watkins and Keinhorst when playing at Centre runs better lines and with more urgency than Watkins who looks lazy and lacks urgency and zip and rarely goes looking for the ball or runs good lines at pace. When he does he looks top class as he has great feet and balance but so rsrely displays it. He wasn't alone last night of course and wasn't helped by the defensive weakness of Handley outside him.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:50 am
batleyrhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 3:32 pm
Posts: 6176
Location: In a gay bar with Zak Hardaker...
More and more Kallum Watkins looks like Kevin Iro.

All the ability in the world but too laid back to put it to its full potential. That said Leeds currently have absolutely no idea how to use him.
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:52 am
Les Norton
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 2:59 pm
Posts: 1587
Location: Dirranbandi
batleyrhino wrote:
More and more Kallum Watkins looks like Kevin Iro.

All the ability in the world but too laid back to put it to its full potential. That said Leeds currently have absolutely no idea how to use him.


I'm not even sure he has that much ability tbh. I can't remember the last time he did anything of note against a good side.

At least Iro could produce something, when he could be bothered.

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:21 pm
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 279
I think moving Watkins to 1 might be an idea. Give him some space to work in and hopefully less defending to do.

Moon and Jimmy in centres.

Just a thought.

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:22 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4825
Location: Hill Valley
To be fair to Watkins he is a massive victim of our playing style and lack of creativity. He would look a different player playing for Cas,Wire or Wigan.Just look what the change has done for Hardaker.Who could blame Watkins really if he was slapping in a transfer request sometime soon?
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:29 pm
Emagdnim13
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 593
Biff Tannen wrote:
To be fair to Watkins he is a massive victim of our playing style and lack of creativity. He would look a different player playing for Cas,Wire or Wigan.Just look what the change has done for Hardaker.Who could blame Watkins really if he was slapping in a transfer request sometime soon?



That's what worries me the longer this goes on,especially the coaching.

If we lost players like Watkins,Lilley and Ward to other teams and then Mags,Burrow etc etc retire we will be building for years to come. Zak is already a huge loss, I know he had personal reasons but look at his improvement already.
You couldn't blame the younger lads for thinking "that could be me" when every week is a lucky narrow win or a bad loss and the possibility of relegation fight two years running.
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:36 pm
batleyrhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 3:32 pm
Posts: 6176
Location: In a gay bar with Zak Hardaker...
Lilley is not happy I heard yesterday, apparently he is being told to play to a certain style that is not his normal game and he's not happy about it.

Hope the kid gets to showcase his skills sooner rather than later, or it might not be in a Leeds shirt.
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:39 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 633
Whilst he has been far from his best its criminal how he Moon & our Wingers are used.
This is purely Coaching structures imo its the same with Cuthbo they getting used to do too much donkey work.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Kallum Watkins goes missing in yet ANOTHER big game

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:42 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4794
batleyrhino wrote:
More and more Kallum Watkins looks like Kevin Iro.

Kevin Iro ought to regard such a comparison as a personal insult.

For that effort on Shenton alone, Watkins should be dropped.

But he won't be dropped and he knows it... hence his CBA attitude.
c}