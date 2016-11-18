Dezzies_right_hook wrote: I personally don't think we're as Far off the Australians. They were nothing particularly special this tournament.what they are light years ahead of us in is basic rugby skills, passing from dummy half and along the line the ball goes where it's supposed. To our basic rugby skills are terrible and until they improve we stand little chance of beating them



Back in topic I don't think watkins had a terrible tournament but also don't think he should necessarily been in the squad to sta with.

I don't know if it's the passing per se that's better. One thing I've noticed with the Aussies in this 4 Nations and during the WCC back in Feb, when they attack the entire line moves on both sides of the field. Every single player is exactly where they need to be and ready to be an option. There's not 2 or 3 of them stood out the back having a rest, they're all an option and they all move forward with the ball carrier ready to receive.Obviously Thurston is top class but it doesn't half make your job easier when you've got 3 or 4 passing options who are moving and running the right lines virtually every play.