I don't particularly get worked up over us losing. There is a gap but I don't think it's as big as some people do.
What annoys me is the way that we lose. With a whimper. We need much, much more aggression in my opinion. If that boils over occasionally and we end up with a man in the sin bin then meh I don't really care. I think if we just sit back and try and outplay we're going to struggle. I think we need to get stuck in and tvvat em. Try and put them off their game in a way that Wigan have done to Leeds a few times recently.
agreed mate. we are not a million miles away.too much respect summed up by the the desperate scrap for swapping jerseys after the game, although that doesn't bother me. we can beat the kiwis, we should have beaten them first up playing average by tue way,so why do we struggle so much with the Aussies? we need to find the formula the kiwis found in 2005 and maybe we can finally overcome that aura!
Ah, the final stage of introspection finally arrived at after the latest international humiliation.
<applies blinkers>
We aren't that far behind, honest!
We can beat the Aussies.
We can and do beat the Kiwis (at home, anyway).
It's all good.
When does SL kick off?
we are of course all suckers...
one more round?
I personally don't think we're as Far off the Australians. They were nothing particularly special this tournament.what they are light years ahead of us in is basic rugby skills, passing from dummy half and along the line the ball goes where it's supposed. To our basic rugby skills are terrible and until they improve we stand little chance of beating them
Back in topic I don't think watkins had a terrible tournament but also don't think he should necessarily been in the squad to sta with.
I don't know if it's the passing per se that's better. One thing I've noticed with the Aussies in this 4 Nations and during the WCC back in Feb, when they attack the entire line moves on both sides of the field. Every single player is exactly where they need to be and ready to be an option. There's not 2 or 3 of them stood out the back having a rest, they're all an option and they all move forward with the ball carrier ready to receive.
Obviously Thurston is top class but it doesn't half make your job easier when you've got 3 or 4 passing options who are moving and running the right lines virtually every play.
I believe that their accuracy of passing is phenomenal, as an example not to single him out but watkins at dummy half the ball was up by receiving players shoulders a lot of the time, causing a moments hesitation which killed momentum. The occasional time it's not so bad but when it's persistent it's having huge effect.
Look to super league and the amount of times where players are having to readjust to gather the ball on a regular drilled play it's inexcusable that professional elite athletes can barely put a good pass in.
This could be down to training or composure I don't know
One thing I may get shot down for saying is that maybe we lacked a player like hock, the Australians hated playing against him they were to a degree scared of him.n his aggression, it could have been worth a punt on throwing him on for ten fifteen minutes to cause some mayhem!!!
He was anonymous again last night.
No s**t sherlock! Only been mentioned on here a million times over the last 24hrs but thanks for pointing it out anyway, very observant of you
