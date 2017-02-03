wrencat1873 wrote:

How will Brexit make any difference ?The deals with EDF, to build new Nuclear Power Stations have already been signed (prior to the referendum) and we have effectively agreed to I think a 30% increase by 2020 ?.Unless you think that Brexit will change this, which it wont, you should expect your energy costs to rise steadily until 2020 and probably beyond.If we were still digging coal from the ground we may still have some control but, instead, we have put our energy supplies in French hands, oh yeah and then fallen out with themAll good stuff.At least we will have "control"