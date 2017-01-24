|
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
You do realise that the referendum was advisory, as opposed to the referendum in 2011 regarding a change to the electoral system.
Yeah, but thankfully, that's just your view.
No doubt if the other half of the Country threatened civil unrest you would be outraged, remember, less than half of U.K. citizens voted to leave the E.U.
DA Apologies for my clumsy attempt at a 'conversation' where I inadvertently edited your post
Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:43 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
I dont think there is anything whatsoever to worry about.
Brexit will go through parliament no problem and at least there may be some debate about how this change may affect the country, which is absolutely right.
The alternative was for an unelected prime minister, with HER cabinet, doing whatever they wanted, which was just wrong.
There is no way that Brexit will not happen and after all, the "style" of Brexit was never talked about or agreed by anyone, just that we would exit the EU.
And IF that fails, people can get rid of their local MP, who has an obligation to carry out their constituents' wishes.
No point getting excited, it's part of the British democracy, the thing that everyone voted for.
Just keep your fingers crossed that their cant be an appeal later on to the European court ??
I'm not worried about the fact that we are using Parliament I agree with you and it.
However, I am concerned at the language coming from the likes of Corbyn, (where was he when the referendum was on), Sturgeon (who won't rest until she has another referendum even though the SNP lost their "once in a lifetime opportunity) and Clegg (who basically said he will oppose everything because he doesn't want to leave).
Too many people spouting on about legitimacy and democracy and the national interest, when in reality the only interest is their own, which is what I was trying to say in my earlier post. I don't particularly trust any of them to deliver I think that there will be a lot of frustration and time wasting hopefully we wont lose site of the bigger picture and opportunities if/when we manage to leave.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:06 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
I'm not worried about the fact that we are using Parliament I agree with you and it.
However, I am concerned at the language coming from the likes of Corbyn, (where was he when the referendum was on), Sturgeon (who won't rest until she has another referendum even though the SNP lost their "once in a lifetime opportunity) and Clegg (who basically said he will oppose everything because he doesn't want to leave).
Too many people spouting on about legitimacy and democracy and the national interest, when in reality the only interest is their own, which is what I was trying to say in my earlier post. I don't particularly trust any of them to deliver I think that there will be a lot of frustration and time wasting hopefully we wont lose site of the bigger picture and opportunities if/when we manage to leave.
I think political self interest was the driving force behind the whole referendum question anyway.
People like Farage, much as I dislike his politics, at least have some principles at stake.
Whereas, his "running partners" Johnson and Gove were all about trying to use Brexit to try and climb to the top of the political ladder.
We go back to the campaign, where lies from one side were topped by lies from the other and all of the politicians involved knew that they could never be held to account due to the lack of political unity within each camp.
Personally, I still believe that we will all be financially worse off when we actually leave the EU and I'm now at the point where I dont give a damn what happens.
The hot air about how good a deal Britain will get has been just that, when the reality is that we may end up with something like a 10% levy on all products and services bought and sold within the EU (as will the remaining 26 EU nations) and I think that we will be left as little Englanders, desperate for influence in the outside world.
Nobody has any concrete evidence that we will be better off and we are all left hoping for something to improve.
Mrs May is just full of wind and I dont expect her to be leader of the Conservatives much beyond the end of this year.
Also, the inflationary pressures that stacking up, mainly due to the weaker £ are likely to lead to some very difficult times over the next couple of years and IF the Financial Institutions move from London into Europe the hole in the UK ecconomy will be huge.
On the plus side, with a weak pound (or strong Euro), EU immigration will fall all by itself as Britain becomes a less attractive prospect.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:20 pm
Dally wrote:
Well the people have advised and so Parliament must follow. No real difference is there?
Yes people have advised, but "in law" it's not etched in stone where the proposed change to the Electoral System was, big difference I.M.O.
Dally wrote:
Yes, my view but all the debating in the world is pointless as the only way to leave is leave and EU won't allow us equivalent terms to now. The stupidity surrounding this issue is astonishing. How can anybody lay out the clear oath than certain vexatious politicians suggest when in reality the government must negotiate hard with 27 other parties or whatever the number is this week?
Remember when all the claims were being thrown about prior to the referendum? You know, the "Project Fear" & Buses with false claims. The Brexiters were asked about a plan if they were successful, erm well, they didn't have one, & they still don't. They've just wasted two months & countless millions of quid on a court case they knew they would lose. Negotiating with Europe - God help us.
Dally wrote:
As to the other half of the country, that could apply to any election / vote. They need to grin and bear it or go and live in a different democracy, dictatorship or theocracy of their choosing? I would suggest Iran.
Indeed, I chose to get the Hell out of here as soon as my house sells - that's if I'm allowed.
But not Iran though, too "Muslimy" - The Night Journey, give me a break!
Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:26 pm
Interesting that according to the EU, Britain will have to settle its due's before we can leave and apparently we owe £65 billion, which has to be paid when we trigger article 50.
Why did nobody mention this or, did "we" hope that they would just forget about it ?
Wed Feb 01, 2017 7:01 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Interesting that according to the EU, Britain will have to settle its due's before we can leave and apparently we owe £65 billion, which has to be paid when we trigger article 50.
Why did nobody mention this or, did "we" hope that they would just forget about it ?
This has been widely known for months. There are certain financial obligations up to 2020 I think, partly due to the EU spending well above its budget. I'd be amazed if we paid anywhere near £65bn. I've heard figures of around the £25bn mark, though I'm prepared to be corrected.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:32 pm
Cronus wrote:
This has been widely known for months. There are certain financial obligations up to 2020 I think, partly due to the EU spending well above its budget. I'd be amazed if we paid anywhere near £65bn. I've heard figures of around the £25bn mark, though I'm prepared to be corrected.
I know its been mentioned for a little while but, it certainly never made the press before, during or after the campaign.
Using the modern analogy, usually favoured by Labour, it would certainly pay for a few schools and hospitals or care for the elderly.
Thu Feb 02, 2017 10:43 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
it would certainly pay for a few schools and hospitals or care for the elderly.
Who cares about that - the NHS is in rude health, and once all the nasty immigrants are kicked out of the waiting rooms, Dr's and nurses will be sitting around twiddling their thumbs; or at least the ones who weren't immigrants will be.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 1:14 pm
The folly in letting French and German energy companies buy half of our suppliers is now apparent post the Brexit vote.
nPower is to raise gas prices by 5% and electricity by a whopping 15%
And rather than the rest sticking together and shafting the greedy lovers , they will follow suit and shaft US!
Also, if I am correct, we are connected to the French grid. At periods like breakfast and tea time we are importing electricity from France.
What kind of dumb-ass thinking got us here?
If Brexit doesn't result in a change of tack, then I will be staggered.
Keep the coal-fired stations going now.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 1:57 pm
Stand-Offish wrote:
The folly in letting French and German energy companies buy half of our suppliers is now apparent post the Brexit vote.
nPower is to raise gas prices by 5% and electricity by a whopping 15%
And rather than the rest sticking together and shafting the greedy lovers , they will follow suit and shaft US!
Also, if I am correct, we are connected to the French grid. At periods like breakfast and tea time we are importing electricity from France.
What kind of dumb-ass thinking got us here?
If Brexit doesn't result in a change of tack, then I will be staggered.
How will Brexit make any difference ?
The deals with EDF, to build new Nuclear Power Stations have already been signed (prior to the referendum) and we have effectively agreed to I think a 30% increase by 2020 ?.
Unless you think that Brexit will change this, which it wont, you should expect your energy costs to rise steadily until 2020 and probably beyond.
If we were still digging coal from the ground we may still have some control but, instead, we have put our energy supplies in French hands, oh yeah and then fallen out with them
All good stuff.
At least we will have "control"
|