wrencat1873 wrote: I dont think there is anything whatsoever to worry about.

Brexit will go through parliament no problem and at least there may be some debate about how this change may affect the country, which is absolutely right.

The alternative was for an unelected prime minister, with HER cabinet, doing whatever they wanted, which was just wrong.

There is no way that Brexit will not happen and after all, the "style" of Brexit was never talked about or agreed by anyone, just that we would exit the EU.

And IF that fails, people can get rid of their local MP, who has an obligation to carry out their constituents' wishes.



No point getting excited, it's part of the British democracy, the thing that everyone voted for.



Just keep your fingers crossed that their cant be an appeal later on to the European court ??

I'm not worried about the fact that we are using Parliament I agree with you and it.However, I am concerned at the language coming from the likes of Corbyn, (where was he when the referendum was on), Sturgeon (who won't rest until she has another referendum even though the SNP lost their "once in a lifetime opportunity) and Clegg (who basically said he will oppose everything because he doesn't want to leave).Too many people spouting on about legitimacy and democracy and the national interest, when in reality the only interest is their own, which is what I was trying to say in my earlier post. I don't particularly trust any of them to deliver I think that there will be a lot of frustration and time wasting hopefully we wont lose site of the bigger picture and opportunities if/when we manage to leave.