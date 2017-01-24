Exiled down south wrote:
Don't Parliament tell legal what laws we require? Who do the courts think they are to instruct Parliament what to do.
The key word there is PARLIAMENT. Parliament pass laws and the courts uphold them.
The court is saying that the GOVERNMENT (May & her ministers) can't do it alone and must let Parliament have their say on Brexit, similar to the process for passing laws. It's got nothing to do with the courts telling Parliament what to do.
I fully agree with the ruling too. There's no change to what's ultimately going to happen, which is the UK leaving the EU, but surely going through Parliament is the more democratic way to do it?