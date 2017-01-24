WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brexit Anyone?

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:18 pm
Exiled down south wrote:
Don't Parliament tell legal what laws we require? Who do the courts think they are to instruct Parliament what to do.


The key word there is PARLIAMENT. Parliament pass laws and the courts uphold them.

The court is saying that the GOVERNMENT (May & her ministers) can't do it alone and must let Parliament have their say on Brexit, similar to the process for passing laws. It's got nothing to do with the courts telling Parliament what to do.

I fully agree with the ruling too. There's no change to what's ultimately going to happen, which is the UK leaving the EU, but surely going through Parliament is the more democratic way to do it?
Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:36 pm
DGM wrote:
The key word there is PARLIAMENT. Parliament pass laws and the courts uphold them.

The court is saying that the GOVERNMENT (May & her ministers) can't do it alone and must let Parliament have their say on Brexit, similar to the process for passing laws. It's got nothing to do with the courts telling Parliament what to do.

I fully agree with the ruling too. There's no change to what's ultimately going to happen, which is the UK leaving the EU, but surely going through Parliament is the more democratic way to do it?


Whilst I might agree that Parliament is the appropriate democratic tool, what happens if a pro remain Parliament filibusters the life out of the democratic process so that we end up with nothing, or a Brexit Lite solution overturning the sprit of Brexit that was contained within the referendum?

I understand that arguments will be and have been had regarding the 'great unwashed' not knowing what was on the table and what is good for them but I just don't buy it sounds like a stitch to me. After all if they say that we didn't have the information to make an informed choice who's fault is that?

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 3:26 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
the sprit of Brexit



What the eff is that? :lol:
