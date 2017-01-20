Dally wrote: British vales when I was brought up were arrogant: 'Britain is bes't, 'British made is best', all foreigners are second rate or in a lot of cases (eg the French) still essentially 'peasants'; paternalistic collections for missionary work in Africa; a winning GB RL team; addressing people formally; people having self-respect; the public services working; etc. I don't think Brexit will take us back to those halcyon days but one can hope.

They are your values.The world has moved on since then, but hey bear baiting and slavery were once british values. You want to go back to those days, including raggy arsed kids starving or sent up chineys, phossy jaw etc from unsafe working practices etc etc?The sad part is so may would love to see such things as long as it dosn't affect them.