Re: Brexit Anyone?

Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:15 pm
Dally wrote:
British vales when I was brought up were arrogant: 'Britain is bes't, 'British made is best', all foreigners are second rate or in a lot of cases (eg the French) still essentially 'peasants'; paternalistic collections for missionary work in Africa; a winning GB RL team; addressing people formally; people having self-respect; the public services working; etc. I don't think Brexit will take us back to those halcyon days but one can hope.

They are your values.
The world has moved on since then, but hey bear baiting and slavery were once british values. You want to go back to those days, including raggy arsed kids starving or sent up chineys, phossy jaw etc from unsafe working practices etc etc?
The sad part is so may would love to see such things as long as it dosn't affect them.
Re: Brexit Anyone?

Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:21 pm
Leaguefan wrote:
They are your values.
The world has moved on since then, but hey bear baiting and slavery were once british values. You want to go back to those days, including raggy arsed kids starving or sent up chineys, phossy jaw etc from unsafe working practices etc etc?
The sad part is so may would love to see such things as long as it dosn't affect them.


In Dallys (daily mail influenced) world, it's all the fault of immigrants that's we no longer refer to people formally or that GB rugby league hasn't won a World Cup

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:10 pm
Lebron James wrote:
In Dallys (daily mail influenced) world, it's all the fault of immigrants that's we no longer refer to people formally or that GB rugby league hasn't won a World Cup

We don't with the RLWC because of inbreeding in small Northern towns,

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:56 am
[quote="Dally"]We don't with the RLWC because of inbreeding in small Northern towns,[/quote

I would gamble that the Northern communities were far more close knit back in the day (when we last won the RLWC) and it's the influence of "outsiders" in the gene pool that has diluted some of the Northern grit.
On this basis, Brexit, with all its "controls", might actually help, keeping Jonny foreigner out and sticking to a rigid diet of mucky fat and fish and chips. :oops:

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Sat Jan 21, 2017 8:41 pm
Dally wrote:
We don't with the RLWC because of inbreeding in small Northern towns,


"We don't with the World Cup"

What does that mean?

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:58 am
Seems the judges are ruling the country now. Telling Parliament what the law is and how it must apply it.Worrying times
Re: Brexit Anyone?

Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:29 am
Exiled down south wrote:
Seems the judges are ruling the country now. Telling Parliament what the law is and how it must apply it.Worrying times



Yep, Enemies of the State deciding British law - shocking.

Perhaps they could appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.

The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.

No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:37 am
Don't Parliament tell legal what laws we require? Who do the courts think they are to instruct Parliament what to do.
Re: Brexit Anyone?

Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:20 pm
Exiled down south wrote:
Don't Parliament tell legal what laws we require? Who do the courts think they are to instruct Parliament what to do.

I hope you are being sarcastic? Parliament make the laws and the courts make sure they are enacted. That is all that has gone on here. People wanted our democracy back. Well this is it.
