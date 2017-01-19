WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brexit Anyone?

Board index Off Topic The Sin Bin Brexit Anyone?

 
Off-topic discussion.
Post a reply

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:56 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 810
Surely by now the vast majority of reasonable employer laws are in place and unlikely to be changed , so no need for them to be even brought to the table with regards Brexit
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:07 am
Cronus User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2005 5:25 pm
Posts: 6462
Location: comfortably numb
GUBRATS wrote:
Surely by now the vast majority of reasonable employer laws are in place and unlikely to be changed , so no need for them to be even brought to the table with regards Brexit

Precisely.

But it's an easy scaremonger tactic. :)

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:33 am
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1630
I voted remain and I was disappointed when the nation voted to leave. However, I try to view things with an open mind so for me I'll wait and see what comes of it all.

My only bug bear with regards to a lot of brexiters is when they say, this isn't what we voted for in the 70s so that's why i voted leave. Personally I think that is a very selfish view point. I voted remain not for my own personal gain (there are some things the EU do which really annoys me) but because I believe that it was a vote for my children and their children and I would like them to grow up in a society where no matter who you are or where you come from, you are accepted and not treated differently. For me, the EU was on the way to being that society.

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:46 am
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 810
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
I voted remain and I was disappointed when the nation voted to leave. However, I try to view things with an open mind so for me I'll wait and see what comes of it all.

My only bug bear with regards to a lot of brexiters is when they say, this isn't what we voted for in the 70s so that's why i voted leave. Personally I think that is a very selfish view point. I voted remain not for my own personal gain (there are some things the EU do which really annoys me) but because I believe that it was a vote for my children and their children and I would like them to grow up in a society where no matter who you are or where you come from, you are accepted and not treated differently. For me, the EU was on the way to being that society.


Same here LLHKR , Brexit won't really affect me , the work I do will continue either way , but I do want my kids and theirs to grow up British , with what I see as British values , I also want them to be able to buy a house , see a doctor , not be scared to walk the street , I'd rather myself and them suffer financially to achieve those aims if necessary IMO

As for the EU itself well it has grown too big , too fast and has too much power both to its leaders and it's member states , it is quite ridiculous that a region of a small country has been vetoing a trade deal with Canada , quite possibly to the detriment of the rest of its members

Time for change IMO
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:17 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7353
GUBRATS wrote:
Same here LLHKR , Brexit won't really affect me , the work I do will continue either way , but I do want my kids and theirs to grow up British , with what I see as British values , I also want them to be able to buy a house , see a doctor , not be scared to walk the street , I'd rather myself and them suffer financially to achieve those aims if necessary IMO

As for the EU itself well it has grown too big , too fast and has too much power both to its leaders and it's member states , it is quite ridiculous that a region of a small country has been vetoing a trade deal with Canada , quite possibly to the detriment of the rest of its members

Time for change IMO


I cant disagree with the things you have said here.

However, do you think that your issues with doctors appointments are due to immigration or, more likely, lack of funding within the NHS.
Also, please tell us what "British values" are because, despite this term being used very liberally, nobody has ever stated just what they mean by this.
As for walking the streets, this was an issue when we were growing up, especially for women.
Mind you, the Yorkshire Ripper, a white man from Bradford was on the prowl back then and lots of people felt very uneasy about being out late at night.
Trade deals I agree about and the UK will have to make deals with most of the major nation in the world, including the members of the EU (adding cost to all goods and services traded with our closest and largest market - both in terms of buying from and selling to them).
Please do tell us about British Values though.

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:05 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5049
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
However, do you think that your issues with doctors appointments are due to immigration or, more likely, lack of funding within the NHS.


The country numbers have grown quicker than the NHS has and as such its overstretched. Had migration not been so freely available we wouldn't be where we are. I recognise that opens up more questions, but put simplistically, less foreigners = more availability in schools, hospitals, medical centres.

I know migrants work in all of these and contribute tax and and and..

As for being British, we speak english, we eat curry, wear vests, watch the premier league, drive Japanese cars, drink beer by the pint, moan about foreigners..... ;)
Mac out!

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:10 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 810
wire-quin wrote:
The country numbers have grown quicker than the NHS has and as such its overstretched. Had migration not been so freely available we wouldn't be where we are. I recognise that opens up more questions, but put simplistically, less foreigners = more availability in schools, hospitals, medical centres.

I know migrants work in all of these and contribute tax and and and..

As for being British, we speak english, we eat curry, wear vests, watch the premier league, drive Japanese cars, drink beer by the pint, moan about foreigners..... ;)


German cars
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:35 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7353
wire-quin wrote:
The country numbers have grown quicker than the NHS has and as such its overstretched. Had migration not been so freely available we wouldn't be where we are. I recognise that opens up more questions, but put simplistically, less foreigners = more availability in schools, hospitals, medical centres.

I know migrants work in all of these and contribute tax and and and..

As for being British, we speak english, we eat curry, wear vests, watch the premier league, drive Japanese cars, drink beer by the pint, moan about foreigners..... ;)


Are they the British values on the questionnaire :D
I might be facing deportation.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: wire-quin and 61 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Sin Bin




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,507,5681,97775,7034,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  