Surely by now the vast majority of reasonable employer laws are in place and unlikely to be changed , so no need for them to be even brought to the table with regards Brexit
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:07 am
Precisely.
But it's an easy scaremonger tactic.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:33 am
I voted remain and I was disappointed when the nation voted to leave. However, I try to view things with an open mind so for me I'll wait and see what comes of it all.
My only bug bear with regards to a lot of brexiters is when they say, this isn't what we voted for in the 70s so that's why i voted leave. Personally I think that is a very selfish view point. I voted remain not for my own personal gain (there are some things the EU do which really annoys me) but because I believe that it was a vote for my children and their children and I would like them to grow up in a society where no matter who you are or where you come from, you are accepted and not treated differently. For me, the EU was on the way to being that society.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:46 am
Same here LLHKR , Brexit won't really affect me , the work I do will continue either way , but I do want my kids and theirs to grow up British , with what I see as British values , I also want them to be able to buy a house , see a doctor , not be scared to walk the street , I'd rather myself and them suffer financially to achieve those aims if necessary IMO
As for the EU itself well it has grown too big , too fast and has too much power both to its leaders and it's member states , it is quite ridiculous that a region of a small country has been vetoing a trade deal with Canada , quite possibly to the detriment of the rest of its members
Time for change IMO
Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:17 pm
I cant disagree with the things you have said here.
However, do you think that your issues with doctors appointments are due to immigration or, more likely, lack of funding within the NHS.
Also, please tell us what "British values" are because, despite this term being used very liberally, nobody has ever stated just what they mean by this.
As for walking the streets, this was an issue when we were growing up, especially for women.
Mind you, the Yorkshire Ripper, a white man from Bradford was on the prowl back then and lots of people felt very uneasy about being out late at night.
Trade deals I agree about and the UK will have to make deals with most of the major nation in the world, including the members of the EU (adding cost to all goods and services traded with our closest and largest market - both in terms of buying from and selling to them).
Please do tell us about British Values though.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:05 pm
However, do you think that your issues with doctors appointments are due to immigration or, more likely, lack of funding within the NHS.
The country numbers have grown quicker than the NHS has and as such its overstretched. Had migration not been so freely available we wouldn't be where we are. I recognise that opens up more questions, but put simplistically, less foreigners = more availability in schools, hospitals, medical centres.
I know migrants work in all of these and contribute tax and and and..
As for being British, we speak english, we eat curry, wear vests, watch the premier league, drive Japanese cars, drink beer by the pint, moan about foreigners.....
Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:10 pm
German cars
Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:35 pm
Are they the British values on the questionnaire
I might be facing deportation.
