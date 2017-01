bren2k wrote: It will be very comforting for the 'ordinary' people who were conned into voting leave, to learn that part of taking back control means that many of the rights and protections they enjoyed as employees will be removed, to the benefit of their employer.

Are these "ordinary" people of which you speak so stupid as to be conned by politicians? I think not. Typical leftist, nannying from the delusional who think they know best and that "ordinary" people are too stupid to understand even the simplest of things. A shameful remark.