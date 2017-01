So, some of the main players have today said that "the UK necessarily, will get a deal that is less preferential than EU members".

This seems far to obvious and yet Mrs May is still in denial.

WTO terms will mean a 105 tariff on all goods and services into the EU and a full trade deal is likely to take 5 -7 years.



So, where next for those politicians still saying that we can wave a magic wand and have a trade deal in place by the end of 2018.



The absolute lack of a Brexit plan and lack of realism in time scales to extricate the UK from the EU is criminal.

Mr Farage & Co should be ashamed of themselves.



We all need to pray for the EU to crumble.