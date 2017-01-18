WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brexit Anyone?

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:11 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
The point is that we have a level of trade with other nations already.
IF we end up losing export trade to the EU, where do replace this lost business.

Yes, our exports have become a little cheaper (since the value of the £ dropped) but, if our trade with the EU falls, what is the next step.


I think the EU will eventually come to the party on trade their major companies recognise they have as much if not more than us to lose and will therefore put pressure on their governments.

I work in the automotive, and we all know about the concerns of the German car industry, but what about all the component suppliers to this sector, like Carpets for Honda Civics, they currently get these from France, but they have UK plants that they could transfer the work to Heckmondwike being one.

I noticed this morning getting my dinner ready that the tomatoes and clementine’s were not Produce of Spain but were from Morocco, I don’t know if we currently have trading limits with Morocco, but when we’re out of Europe we don’t have to, don’t think Manuel Spanish tomato grower will be too pleased.

Do we still have trade agreements with the Commonwealth countries?
Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:31 am
glow wrote:
I think the EU will eventually come to the party on trade their major companies recognise they have as much if not more than us to lose and will therefore put pressure on their governments.

I work in the automotive, and we all know about the concerns of the German car industry, but what about all the component suppliers to this sector, like Carpets for Honda Civics, they currently get these from France, but they have UK plants that they could transfer the work to Heckmondwike being one.

I noticed this morning getting my dinner ready that the tomatoes and clementine’s were not Produce of Spain but were from Morocco, I don’t know if we currently have trading limits with Morocco, but when we’re out of Europe we don’t have to, don’t think Manuel Spanish tomato grower will be too pleased.

Do we still have trade agreements with the Commonwealth countries?


Just taking on board your comments about the automotive industry and you say that the carpets for Honda vehicles could be made in Heckmondwike.
Equally, the Honda vehicle could be made in Spain.
Carpetw will be somewhat lower down the list of priorities that that actual vehicle assembly and this decision may well be affected by where the cars are going to be sold. Although once out of the EU, the government could be in a position to subsidise certain industries that it wants to protect..

I dont have direct experience of trading with the commonwealth nations but, I'm involved with goods coming from China, India, Malaysia plus a host of EU countries, plus, exporting to Scandanavia, Australia, Eastern Europe and again, a host of EU countries.

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:54 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
Just taking on board your comments about the automotive industry and you say that the carpets for Honda vehicles could be made in Heckmondwike.
Equally, the Honda vehicle could be made in Spain.
Carpetw will be somewhat lower down the list of priorities that that actual vehicle assembly and this decision may well be affected by where the cars are going to be sold. Although once out of the EU, the government could be in a position to subsidise certain industries that it wants to protect..

I dont have direct experience of trading with the commonwealth nations but, I'm involved with goods coming from China, India, Malaysia plus a host of EU countries, plus, exporting to Scandanavia, Australia, Eastern Europe and again, a host of EU countries.



Of course they can move car plants but that takes years, as most suppliers have UK plants it’s far easier to move tooling for the components.

Regardless of what sector they are supplying to, do you think these host of EU countries you deal with will want to lose the UK market? And if they did do you think the likes of China India etc will be on the starting grid ready to fill the UK void?

Most of the EU is on its backside they know it and we know it, as I said they have just as much to lose as we do. Target the industries not the spouting Politician's.
Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:33 am
glow wrote:
Of course they can move car plants but that takes years, as most suppliers have UK plants it’s far easier to move tooling for the components.

Regardless of what sector they are supplying to, do you think these host of EU countries you deal with will want to lose the UK market? And if they did do you think the likes of China India etc will be on the starting grid ready to fill the UK void?

Most of the EU is on its backside they know it and we know it, as I said they have just as much to lose as we do. Target the industries not the spouting Politician's.


Because of how the EU runs, they will defend their position above all else and it's very likely that there wont be any winners with this one.
I mentioned some while ago that, having voted "leave", it would be beneficial if the EU crumbled, which mat still happen after France and Germany hold their elections.
Of course, the "deal" over Brexit has a long, long, way to run and nobody knows what the outcome will be.
However, IF the UK was able to obtain some kind of free trade arrangement following Brexit, why would any of the net contributors want to remain.
For this reason, I see us being offered a mickey poor deal and we will then see just how willing the UK is to "go it alone".

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:19 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Because of how the EU runs, they will defend their position above all else and it's very likely that there wont be any winners with this one.
I mentioned some while ago that, having voted "leave", it would be beneficial if the EU crumbled, which mat still happen after France and Germany hold their elections.
Of course, the "deal" over Brexit has a long, long, way to run and nobody knows what the outcome will be.
However, IF the UK was able to obtain some kind of free trade arrangement following Brexit, why would any of the net contributors want to remain.
For this reason, I see us being offered a mickey poor deal and we will then see just how willing the UK is to "go it alone".


The EU Politicians will but thats why I feel we need to target the industries (the people) get them to apply the pressure within, we know how powerful the likes of French Farmers can be.

I think the EU as we know it will crumble, and go back to some kind of common market.
