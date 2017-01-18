glow

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm

Posts: 7234



wrencat1873 wrote: The point is that we have a level of trade with other nations already.

IF we end up losing export trade to the EU, where do replace this lost business.



Yes, our exports have become a little cheaper (since the value of the £ dropped) but, if our trade with the EU falls, what is the next step.



I think the EU will eventually come to the party on trade their major companies recognise they have as much if not more than us to lose and will therefore put pressure on their governments.



I work in the automotive, and we all know about the concerns of the German car industry, but what about all the component suppliers to this sector, like Carpets for Honda Civics, they currently get these from France, but they have UK plants that they could transfer the work to Heckmondwike being one.



I noticed this morning getting my dinner ready that the tomatoes and clementine’s were not Produce of Spain but were from Morocco, I don’t know if we currently have trading limits with Morocco, but when we’re out of Europe we don’t have to, don’t think Manuel Spanish tomato grower will be too pleased.



Do we still have trade agreements with the Commonwealth countries? I think the EU will eventually come to the party on trade their major companies recognise they have as much if not more than us to lose and will therefore put pressure on their governments.I work in the automotive, and we all know about the concerns of the German car industry, but what about all the component suppliers to this sector, like Carpets for Honda Civics, they currently get these from France, but they have UK plants that they could transfer the work to Heckmondwike being one.I noticed this morning getting my dinner ready that the tomatoes and clementine’s were not Produce of Spain but were from Morocco, I don’t know if we currently have trading limits with Morocco, but when we’re out of Europe we don’t have to, don’t think Manuel Spanish tomato grower will be too pleased.Do we still have trade agreements with the Commonwealth countries? get leigh outta wigan wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 7336

glow wrote: I think the EU will eventually come to the party on trade their major companies recognise they have as much if not more than us to lose and will therefore put pressure on their governments.



I work in the automotive, and we all know about the concerns of the German car industry, but what about all the component suppliers to this sector, like Carpets for Honda Civics, they currently get these from France, but they have UK plants that they could transfer the work to Heckmondwike being one.



I noticed this morning getting my dinner ready that the tomatoes and clementine’s were not Produce of Spain but were from Morocco, I don’t know if we currently have trading limits with Morocco, but when we’re out of Europe we don’t have to, don’t think Manuel Spanish tomato grower will be too pleased.



Do we still have trade agreements with the Commonwealth countries?



Just taking on board your comments about the automotive industry and you say that the carpets for Honda vehicles could be made in Heckmondwike.

Equally, the Honda vehicle could be made in Spain.

Carpetw will be somewhat lower down the list of priorities that that actual vehicle assembly and this decision may well be affected by where the cars are going to be sold. Although once out of the EU, the government could be in a position to subsidise certain industries that it wants to protect..



I dont have direct experience of trading with the commonwealth nations but, I'm involved with goods coming from China, India, Malaysia plus a host of EU countries, plus, exporting to Scandanavia, Australia, Eastern Europe and again, a host of EU countries. Just taking on board your comments about the automotive industry and you say that the carpets for Honda vehicles could be made in Heckmondwike.Equally, the Honda vehicle could be made in Spain.Carpetw will be somewhat lower down the list of priorities that that actual vehicle assembly and this decision may well be affected by where the cars are going to be sold. Although once out of the EU, the government could be in a position to subsidise certain industries that it wants to protect..I dont have direct experience of trading with the commonwealth nations but, I'm involved with goods coming from China, India, Malaysia plus a host of EU countries, plus, exporting to Scandanavia, Australia, Eastern Europe and again, a host of EU countries. glow

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm

Posts: 7234

wrencat1873 wrote: Just taking on board your comments about the automotive industry and you say that the carpets for Honda vehicles could be made in Heckmondwike.

Equally, the Honda vehicle could be made in Spain.

Carpetw will be somewhat lower down the list of priorities that that actual vehicle assembly and this decision may well be affected by where the cars are going to be sold. Although once out of the EU, the government could be in a position to subsidise certain industries that it wants to protect..



I dont have direct experience of trading with the commonwealth nations but, I'm involved with goods coming from China, India, Malaysia plus a host of EU countries, plus, exporting to Scandanavia, Australia, Eastern Europe and again, a host of EU countries.





Of course they can move car plants but that takes years, as most suppliers have UK plants it’s far easier to move tooling for the components.



Regardless of what sector they are supplying to, do you think these host of EU countries you deal with will want to lose the UK market? And if they did do you think the likes of China India etc will be on the starting grid ready to fill the UK void?



Most of the EU is on its backside they know it and we know it, as I said they have just as much to lose as we do. Target the industries not the spouting Politician's. Of course they can move car plants but that takes years, as most suppliers have UK plants it’s far easier to move tooling for the components.Regardless of what sector they are supplying to, do you think these host of EU countries you deal with will want to lose the UK market? And if they did do you think the likes of China India etc will be on the starting grid ready to fill the UK void?Most of the EU is on its backside they know it and we know it, as I said they have just as much to lose as we do. Target the industries not the spouting Politician's. get leigh outta wigan wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 7336

glow wrote: Of course they can move car plants but that takes years, as most suppliers have UK plants it’s far easier to move tooling for the components.



Regardless of what sector they are supplying to, do you think these host of EU countries you deal with will want to lose the UK market? And if they did do you think the likes of China India etc will be on the starting grid ready to fill the UK void?



Most of the EU is on its backside they know it and we know it, as I said they have just as much to lose as we do. Target the industries not the spouting Politician's.



Because of how the EU runs, they will defend their position above all else and it's very likely that there wont be any winners with this one.

I mentioned some while ago that, having voted "leave", it would be beneficial if the EU crumbled, which mat still happen after France and Germany hold their elections.

Of course, the "deal" over Brexit has a long, long, way to run and nobody knows what the outcome will be.

However, IF the UK was able to obtain some kind of free trade arrangement following Brexit, why would any of the net contributors want to remain.

For this reason, I see us being offered a mickey poor deal and we will then see just how willing the UK is to "go it alone". Because of how the EU runs, they will defend their position above all else and it's very likely that there wont be any winners with this one.I mentioned some while ago that, having voted "leave", it would be beneficial if the EU crumbled, which mat still happen after France and Germany hold their elections.Of course, the "deal" over Brexit has a long, long, way to run and nobody knows what the outcome will be.However, IF the UK was able to obtain some kind of free trade arrangement following Brexit, why would any of the net contributors want to remain.For this reason, I see us being offered a mickey poor deal and we will then see just how willing the UK is to "go it alone". glow

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm

Posts: 7234

wrencat1873 wrote: Because of how the EU runs, they will defend their position above all else and it's very likely that there wont be any winners with this one.

I mentioned some while ago that, having voted "leave", it would be beneficial if the EU crumbled, which mat still happen after France and Germany hold their elections.

Of course, the "deal" over Brexit has a long, long, way to run and nobody knows what the outcome will be.

However, IF the UK was able to obtain some kind of free trade arrangement following Brexit, why would any of the net contributors want to remain.

For this reason, I see us being offered a mickey poor deal and we will then see just how willing the UK is to "go it alone".



The EU Politicians will but thats why I feel we need to target the industries (the people) get them to apply the pressure within, we know how powerful the likes of French Farmers can be.



I think the EU as we know it will crumble, and go back to some kind of common market. The EU Politicians will but thats why I feel we need to target the industries (the people) get them to apply the pressure within, we know how powerful the likes of French Farmers can be.I think the EU as we know it will crumble, and go back to some kind of common market. get leigh outta wigan Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: bren2k, glow, Lebron James and 24 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 97 , 98 , 99 , 100 1 ... 96 995 posts • Page 100 of 100 Return to The Sin Bin Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,506,014 1,674 75,696 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE Thu 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV Sat 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN Sat 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM



























