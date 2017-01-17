|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7329
|
Dally wrote:
The EU survives via high taxation and spending. May's prime threat it to cut UK taxes to such levels that the EU cannot survive in its current form.
Yes, I understand the theory.
However, with the UK being such huge net importer, i'm not sure that the cards are stacked in our favour and we're "falling out" with our largest and nearest customer and supply base and there is a fundamental argument, which EVERY politician has publicly ignored and that is IF the UK is successful in negotiating favourable trade deals with the rest of the world (outside the EU) and we cut our raw material costs substantially, where are we intending to sell our new low cost products ?
There is now way whatsoever that The EU will allow the UK to sell cheap products into the euro zone if these are made using "cut price" imported products with lower (or zero) import tariffs from India, China etc if they are deemed to affect trade within The EU.
So therefore, we MAY be able to import some cheaper produce from outside the EU, which will be advantageous for domestic "consumption" but, then what ?
I know there is the argument about German cars etc but, what do people really think will happen.
Just imagine if the situation were reversed, we would do anything and everything to "get even" but, we are not the major player in all this.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:02 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 783
|
Given we bought 2.7 million cars last year , I'd guess 2 million from Europe , at say an average 20K each , that's 40 billion a year , so 800 million pounds a week
Are they going to bang big tariffs on our exports ?
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:25 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 14, 2009 10:42 pm
Posts: 479
|
GUBRATS wrote:
Given we bought 2.7 million cars last year , I'd guess 2 million from Europe , at say an average 20K each , that's 40 billion a year , so 800 million pounds a week
Are they going to bang big tariffs on our exports ?
Yes, that's how the Common External Tariff works in the absence of single market membership. Non-preferential countries trading with the EU currently face a 10% tariff on car exports. The EU do it with plenty of other countries and this is our default position until a trade agreement is set up, once we leave the single market. From this point, a trade agreement takes years, with each EU member (and even some regions) having a veto over it. The EU Canada free trade agreement commenced negotiations in 2009 and has only been signed in the last few months, having narrowly avoided a veto by the regional government of Wallonia.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:13 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14304
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Yes, I understand the theory.
However, with the UK being such huge net importer, i'm not sure that the cards are stacked in our favour and we're "falling out" with our largest and nearest customer and supply base and there is a fundamental argument, which EVERY politician has publicly ignored and that is IF the UK is successful in negotiating favourable trade deals with the rest of the world (outside the EU) and we cut our raw material costs substantially, where are we intending to sell our new low cost products ?
There is now way whatsoever that The EU will allow the UK to sell cheap products into the euro zone if these are made using "cut price" imported products with lower (or zero) import tariffs from India, China etc if they are deemed to affect trade within The EU.
So therefore, we MAY be able to import some cheaper produce from outside the EU, which will be advantageous for domestic "consumption" but, then what ?
I know there is the argument about German cars etc but, what do people really think will happen.
Just imagine if the situation were reversed, we would do anything and everything to "get even" but, we are not the major player in all this.
The whole idea is that the EU is economically stagnant and it is the UKs interests to attempt to sell to the areas of the world driving economic growth - eg India, China, SE Asia, North America and Middle East.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:18 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 783
|
Saint #1 wrote:
Yes, that's how the Common External Tariff works in the absence of single market membership. Non-preferential countries trading with the EU currently face a 10% tariff on car exports. The EU do it with plenty of other countries and this is our default position until a trade agreement is set up, once we leave the single market. From this point, a trade agreement takes years, with each EU member (and even some regions) having a veto over it. The EU Canada free trade agreement commenced negotiations in 2009 and has only been signed in the last few months, having narrowly avoided a veto by the regional government of Wallonia.
You've actually just made a good point for leaving , so a region of a small European country can stuff up lucrative deals for everybody else ? , that great Innit
Fine they can stick tariffs on stuff , and we'll just do the same , no worries
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:39 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3054
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
|
I quite enjoyed TRESemme's media appearance.
Not for the fact she looks like John Major's animated corpse sister.
Not even the vague objectives.
Just the fact she actually answered a question, albeit not regarding the subject at hand.
Some hack slipped in a question about a two state solution & she actually said the Yes word.
It's a funny old world.
|
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.
The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.
No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:58 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7329
|
Dally wrote:
The whole idea is that the EU is economically stagnant and it is the UKs interests to attempt to sell to the areas of the world driving economic growth - eg India, China, SE Asia, North America and Middle East.
What are we going to sell to these nations, no really.
Which items do the UK produces that are better or more competitive than these places already source elsewhere.
You are either mistaking the UK for an advanced economic nation selling super advanced products that nobody else in the world manufactures or, that we are a bargain basement nation that produces things so cheaply that the rest of the world cant compete.
Which one are we ?
|