Aboveusonlypie wrote: How do you or anyone know what the majority wanted? Due to Cameron's stupidity - the choice was binary - in or out. It didn't tell us any more than that.



I know a fair few people, mainly OAPs, who voted purely on the grounds of saving the NHS and couldn't care less about either the single market or immigration. Remove those who were duped by the £350 million to the NHS claim and suddenly the majority vanishes (maybe?).



Of course 'leave' won the referendum and so the unelected (so much for getting back control) Prime Minister must now negotiate British withdrawal from the EU. But don't pretend to know what the majority wanted because I'm afraid it is quite simply impossible for anyone to know, despite what politicians tell us.

I think that there is an element of posturing in May's speech today.She has to paint her position as black and white and then await the response of our "friends" in the EU.It will be very interesting if The EU play "hard ball".To potentially take a risk with The UK largest and closest trading ally is utterly bonkers.I know that the same could be said of The EU but, we (the UK) are putting them in a position whereby they wont allow a free trade deal, if only to deter other members from leaving the EU.Sure it will cost them but, I'm not sure what choice they have.