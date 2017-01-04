|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7325
|
Exiled down south wrote:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4085982/Arrogant-merchant-gloom-Mrs-glad-ANDREW-PIERCE-writing-wall-Sir-Ivan-Rogers-months.html
This lot don't seem to bothered
I cant believe that a pro leave newspaper would print such an article
As I said, it depends on your view point as to whether or not the guy was any good but,
nobody would employ him in that role if he was as bad as "your" article suggests.
Therefore, you have to try and read between the lines and it seems obvious that he believes things
to be far more complicated than Farage, who doesn't seem bothered about our prosperity as long as we are out
of the EU.
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:20 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2681
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
The other comment about a lack of plan and strategy from the government, regarding a Leave vote, is just shocking.
Cameron must have told "his people" not to bother as "we" would vote remain.
As I understand it, Cameron didn't tell "his people" not to bother with a back up plan, but, told the Civil Service (they should be policy rather than politically driven) not to bother with a back up plan, as this (nonsensically IMO) would look like leaving was a real option and offer it support rather than him thinking staying in was a done deal.
A subtle difference, but, plain daft
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:26 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12087
Location: Huddersfield
|
theresa with abit more news today for us
aiming to come out of the single market
|
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:39 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14302
|
I like the idea of crushing the EU into tiny pieces.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:46 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 459
|
She is going to deliver what the majority of voters wanted, which you can't hold against her.
Managed migration = no free movement of services/goods. If that's what the Germans want they can have it.
|
Wire Quin at work
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 3:03 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1693
|
Exiled down south wrote:
She is going to deliver what the majority of voters wanted, which you can't hold against her.
Managed migration = no free movement of services/goods. If that's what the Germans want they can have it.
How do you or anyone know what the majority wanted? Due to Cameron's stupidity - the choice was binary - in or out. It didn't tell us any more than that.
I know a fair few people, mainly OAPs, who voted purely on the grounds of saving the NHS and couldn't care less about either the single market or immigration. Remove those who were duped by the £350 million to the NHS claim and suddenly the majority vanishes (maybe?).
Of course 'leave' won the referendum and so the unelected (so much for getting back control) Prime Minister must now negotiate British withdrawal from the EU. But don't pretend to know what the majority wanted because I'm afraid it is quite simply impossible for anyone to know, despite what politicians tell us.
|
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 3:28 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 11
|
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
How do you or anyone know what the majority wanted? Due to Cameron's stupidity - the choice was binary - in or out. It didn't tell us any more than that.
I know a fair few people, mainly OAPs, who voted purely on the grounds of saving the NHS and couldn't care less about either the single market or immigration. Remove those who were duped by the £350 million to the NHS claim and suddenly the majority vanishes (maybe?).
Of course 'leave' won the referendum and so the unelected (so much for getting back control) Prime Minister must now negotiate British withdrawal from the EU. But don't pretend to know what the majority wanted because I'm afraid it is quite simply impossible for anyone to know, despite what politicians tell us.
You mean like the unelected Cameron, Brown, Blair ...
We do not elect our PM in this country.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:20 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7325
|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
You mean like the unelected Cameron, Brown, Blair ...
We do not elect our PM in this country.
Cant agree with that.
Nobody voted for May to be leader of the Countr but, everyone, who voted at the time, knew that we wre getting Blair & Cameron, as they were the leader of the party that won most parliamentary seats.
Of course, when we cast our vote, it's to elect a local member of parliament and not directly for the leader but, I dont think that you can say that nobody voted these people in.
May, of course, was only elected by her party.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:30 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7325
|
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
How do you or anyone know what the majority wanted? Due to Cameron's stupidity - the choice was binary - in or out. It didn't tell us any more than that.
I know a fair few people, mainly OAPs, who voted purely on the grounds of saving the NHS and couldn't care less about either the single market or immigration. Remove those who were duped by the £350 million to the NHS claim and suddenly the majority vanishes (maybe?).
Of course 'leave' won the referendum and so the unelected (so much for getting back control) Prime Minister must now negotiate British withdrawal from the EU. But don't pretend to know what the majority wanted because I'm afraid it is quite simply impossible for anyone to know, despite what politicians tell us.
I think that there is an element of posturing in May's speech today.
She has to paint her position as black and white and then await the response of our "friends" in the EU.
It will be very interesting if The EU play "hard ball".
To potentially take a risk with The UK largest and closest trading ally is utterly bonkers.
I know that the same could be said of The EU but, we (the UK) are putting them in a position whereby they wont allow a free trade deal, if only to deter other members from leaving the EU.
Sure it will cost them but, I'm not sure what choice they have.
|