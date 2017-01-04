Exiled down south wrote: She is going to deliver what the majority of voters wanted, which you can't hold against her.



Managed migration = no free movement of services/goods. If that's what the Germans want they can have it.

How do you or anyone know what the majority wanted? Due to Cameron's stupidity - the choice was binary - in or out. It didn't tell us any more than that.I know a fair few people, mainly OAPs, who voted purely on the grounds of saving the NHS and couldn't care less about either the single market or immigration. Remove those who were duped by the £350 million to the NHS claim and suddenly the majority vanishes (maybe?).Of course 'leave' won the referendum and so the unelected (so much for getting back control) Prime Minister must now negotiate British withdrawal from the EU. But don't pretend to know what the majority wanted because I'm afraid it is quite simply impossible for anyone to know, despite what politicians tell us.