Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:24 pm
wrencat1873
Exiled down south wrote:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4085982/Arrogant-merchant-gloom-Mrs-glad-ANDREW-PIERCE-writing-wall-Sir-Ivan-Rogers-months.html

This lot don't seem to bothered :)


I cant believe that a pro leave newspaper would print such an article :shock:

As I said, it depends on your view point as to whether or not the guy was any good but,
nobody would employ him in that role if he was as bad as "your" article suggests.
Therefore, you have to try and read between the lines and it seems obvious that he believes things
to be far more complicated than Farage, who doesn't seem bothered about our prosperity as long as we are out
of the EU.

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:20 pm
Uncle Rico
wrencat1873 wrote:
The other comment about a lack of plan and strategy from the government, regarding a Leave vote, is just shocking.
Cameron must have told "his people" not to bother as "we" would vote remain.


As I understand it, Cameron didn't tell "his people" not to bother with a back up plan, but, told the Civil Service (they should be policy rather than politically driven) not to bother with a back up plan, as this (nonsensically IMO) would look like leaving was a real option and offer it support rather than him thinking staying in was a done deal.

A subtle difference, but, plain daft

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:26 pm
brearley84
theresa with abit more news today for us

aiming to come out of the single market
Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:39 pm
Dally
I like the idea of crushing the EU into tiny pieces.

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:46 pm
She is going to deliver what the majority of voters wanted, which you can't hold against her.

Managed migration = no free movement of services/goods. If that's what the Germans want they can have it.
Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 3:03 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Exiled down south wrote:
She is going to deliver what the majority of voters wanted, which you can't hold against her.

Managed migration = no free movement of services/goods. If that's what the Germans want they can have it.

How do you or anyone know what the majority wanted? Due to Cameron's stupidity - the choice was binary - in or out. It didn't tell us any more than that.

I know a fair few people, mainly OAPs, who voted purely on the grounds of saving the NHS and couldn't care less about either the single market or immigration. Remove those who were duped by the £350 million to the NHS claim and suddenly the majority vanishes (maybe?).

Of course 'leave' won the referendum and so the unelected (so much for getting back control) Prime Minister must now negotiate British withdrawal from the EU. But don't pretend to know what the majority wanted because I'm afraid it is quite simply impossible for anyone to know, despite what politicians tell us.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  