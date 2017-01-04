Exiled down south wrote:



This lot don't seem to bothered http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4085982/Arrogant-merchant-gloom-Mrs-glad-ANDREW-PIERCE-writing-wall-Sir-Ivan-Rogers-months.htmlThis lot don't seem to bothered

I cant believe that a pro leave newspaper would print such an articleAs I said, it depends on your view point as to whether or not the guy was any good but,nobody would employ him in that role if he was as bad as "your" article suggests.Therefore, you have to try and read between the lines and it seems obvious that he believes thingsto be far more complicated than Farage, who doesn't seem bothered about our prosperity as long as we are outof the EU.