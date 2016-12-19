WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brexit Anyone?

Board index Off Topic The Sin Bin Brexit Anyone?

 
Off-topic discussion.
Post a reply

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Mon Dec 19, 2016 2:06 pm
Dally User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14276
So, DGM so are trying to correct this huge imbalance hey? That's unfair is it?

http://www.bbc.co.uk/blogs/thereporters ... endin.html

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Mon Dec 19, 2016 2:07 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7254
The map & pie chart almost look like decisions are being made so as to adversely effect whether people vote Labour :shock:

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Mon Dec 19, 2016 2:18 pm
Dally User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14276
wrencat1873 wrote:
The map & pie chart almost look like decisions are being made so as to adversely effect whether people vote Labour :shock:

See my previous post. Surely an endeavour to correct major imbalances.

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Mon Dec 19, 2016 2:22 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1585
Dally wrote:
So, DGM so are trying to correct this huge imbalance hey? That's unfair is it?

http://www.bbc.co.uk/blogs/thereporters ... endin.html


That question doesn't even make sense, what are you going on about?


Do you even understand the map on that link (from 8 and a half years ago)? It's public spending as a % of GDP in that area.

WE ALL KNOW London has a much higher GDP per capita than anywhere else, it's not news to anyone, you've not made any kind of point there, and it's probably to do with decades of London-centric governments pumping money in and legislating in London's favour.

The reality is quite the opposite to what you're asserting really - the spending levels vs GDP from that 2008 map ARE "correcting the huge imbalance". The huge imbalance was already there Dally, following decades of underfunding and legislation that crippled those areas.
Last edited by DGM on Mon Dec 19, 2016 2:30 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Mon Dec 19, 2016 2:26 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1585
Exiled down south wrote:
Have you got anything a little older we could look at?


I see your mate Dally obliged.

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Mon Dec 19, 2016 3:03 pm
Him User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13746
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
Dally wrote:
See my previous post. Surely an endeavour to correct major imbalances.

If they invested as much in those areas as they did in London there wouldn't be such "imbalances".

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Mon Dec 19, 2016 3:09 pm
Exiled down south Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 427
I see your mate Dally obliged.


Us nasty, right wing, bigoted Bexiteers. I voted to stay in the EU!!
Wire Quin at work

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:28 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3041
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Oh Boy!

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/20 ... brexit-row

Another toff falls on his sword, will he be vilified as another enemy of the people?
2017


T2 Trainspotting

Twin Peaks

Two out of three ain't bad.

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:23 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7254
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Oh Boy!

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/20 ... brexit-row

Another toff falls on his sword, will he be vilified as another enemy of the people?


It depends on who you want to listen to.
Farage doesn't think too much of him and he seemed very happy to see him go.
However, toff or otherwise, he was considered to be the best that we (the UK) had to deal with negotiations and it appears that maybe, those paying his wages, didn't like what he was telling them.

IF he was the best person for that role, necessarily, the person stepping into his shoes wont be quite as good and in this respect, we may end up worse off.

As I said, it depends who you want to listen to.

The one certainty is that leaving the EU, whilst simple in theory is far from straight forward.
Untangling 40 years of ties was never going to be easy, unless we have bottomless pockets and even more money to burn.

The other comment about a lack of plan and strategy from the government, regarding a Leave vote, is just shocking.
Cameron must have told "his people" not to bother as "we" would vote remain.

Re: Brexit Anyone?

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:29 pm
Exiled down south Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 427
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article ... onths.html

This lot don't seem to bothered :)
Wire Quin at work
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: DGM, Exiled down south, Google Adsense [Bot], Him and 44 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Sin Bin




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,497,6252,06175,6294,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  