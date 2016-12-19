The Devil's Advocate wrote:
It depends on who you want to listen to.
Farage doesn't think too much of him and he seemed very happy to see him go.
However, toff or otherwise, he was considered to be the best that we (the UK) had to deal with negotiations and it appears that maybe, those paying his wages, didn't like what he was telling them.
IF he was the best person for that role, necessarily, the person stepping into his shoes wont be quite as good and in this respect, we may end up worse off.
As I said, it depends who you want to listen to.
The one certainty is that leaving the EU, whilst simple in theory is far from straight forward.
Untangling 40 years of ties was never going to be easy, unless we have bottomless pockets and even more money to burn.
The other comment about a lack of plan and strategy from the government, regarding a Leave vote, is just shocking.
Cameron must have told "his people" not to bother as "we" would vote remain.