Re: U19s U16s and BullBuilder News

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:37 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2231
Location: No longer Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
http://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/49117/academy-continues-to-shine-with--new-signings-?platform=hootsuite

Good news story here. Hope they get someone to spell check there press releases soon.



I was trying to work out what a Lose Forward was....

Re: U19s U16s and BullBuilder News

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:40 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2231
Location: No longer Bradford
16s beat Huddersfield 44-18 yesterday (probably a bad thing, as they'll likely now try and sign half of them) and 19s have just beaten London 28-22. Good weekend for the juniors.

Re: U19s U16s and BullBuilder News

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:46 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 909
Location: Waiting
HamsterChops wrote:
16s beat Huddersfield 44-18 yesterday (probably a bad thing, as they'll likely now try and sign half of them) and 19s have just beaten London 28-22. Good weekend for the juniors.

Very good news. 19s sounded like a good game apart from the fighting after the whistle

Re: U19s U16s and BullBuilder News

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:48 pm
PHILISAN
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 418
Just been officially tweeted by the Club
TONIGHTS UNDER 16's GAME HAS BEEN CALLED OFF. Due to a serious an injury to the Bradford Bulls player. Further info will be shared tomorrow

Wish the player concerned well.Mathew Laird serious injury.

Re: U19s U16s and BullBuilder News

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:22 am
DILLIGAF
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7013
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
PHILISAN wrote:
Just been officially tweeted by the Club
TONIGHTS UNDER 16's GAME HAS BEEN CALLED OFF. Due to a serious an injury to the Bradford Bulls player. Further info will be shared tomorrow

Wish the player concerned well.Mathew Laird serious injury.



I was there. Although I missed the incident that caused the injury as the game kicked off 15 minutes early and I came through the gate just as the injury happened.

It really didn't look good. The kid was down for a long long time before they eventually stretchered him off with an oxygen mask. I didn't see him move, but that's not to say he didn't.
Talking to someone who did see it, he said there were about 3 opposing players in the tackle and it looked like a shoulder charge, but he wasn't sure. The Bulls lad then just stayed down. Regardless of whether it was or wasn't a charge though, there's no blame to any Wakefield lad, it was an accident and nothing more.

About 10 minutes or so after he was stretchered off and the teams were led from the field at the same time, the ref came back out and declared the game abandoned. Bizarre that it's exactly 8 years to the day that Leon Walker died. I really REALLY hope for a better outcome from this and for some good news on recovery very soon.
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.

Re: U19s U16s and BullBuilder News

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:21 am
DILLIGAF
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2005 10:35 am
Posts: 7013
Location: Halifax (ne Bradford)
Thankfully, he's ok.

http://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/49300/positive-news-in-regards-to-matthew-laird-
The views in this post are mine and mine alone. Unless stated otherwise, they do not reflect the views of any company or entity I am associated with.

Re: U19s U16s and BullBuilder News

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:40 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26309
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Phew!

Get well soon Matthew.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
c}