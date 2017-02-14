PHILISAN wrote: Just been officially tweeted by the Club

TONIGHTS UNDER 16's GAME HAS BEEN CALLED OFF. Due to a serious an injury to the Bradford Bulls player. Further info will be shared tomorrow



Wish the player concerned well.Mathew Laird serious injury.

I was there. Although I missed the incident that caused the injury as the game kicked off 15 minutes early and I came through the gate just as the injury happened.It really didn't look good. The kid was down for a long long time before they eventually stretchered him off with an oxygen mask. I didn't see him move, but that's not to say he didn't.Talking to someone who did see it, he said there were about 3 opposing players in the tackle and it looked like a shoulder charge, but he wasn't sure. The Bulls lad then just stayed down. Regardless of whether it was or wasn't a charge though, there's no blame to any Wakefield lad, it was an accident and nothing more.About 10 minutes or so after he was stretchered off and the teams were led from the field at the same time, the ref came back out and declared the game abandoned. Bizarre that it's exactly 8 years to the day that Leon Walker died. I really REALLY hope for a better outcome from this and for some good news on recovery very soon.