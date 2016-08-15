WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - U19s U16s and BullBuilder News

Re: U19s U16s and BullBuilder News

Mon Aug 15, 2016 12:36 pm
Nothus
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4090
Location: Bradford
Someone down our right flank (Oakes maybe?) looked very classy with ball in hand. Some perfectly timed passes and skillful offloads.

Also that fight early doors was pretty mental. The Widnes player that got the red card must have thrown at least a dozen punches!

Re: U19s U16s and BullBuilder News

Fri Aug 19, 2016 1:46 pm
Bulls4Champs
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4448
Which juniors have made their debuts in the first team this season?

Ryan and Lumb were in the squad at the start of the year. Oakes and Trueman have played this season and Oakes has signed a FT deal. Will Trueman be in the first team squad next season along with the other 6 recently announced(Oakes included)

Re: U19s U16s and BullBuilder News

Fri Aug 19, 2016 2:31 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26080
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Trueman will probably get the nod for 2018 provided he carries on improving.

He was only 17/18 when he debuted this year IIRC so has another year to prove he's up to it.

A lot can happen in a year for these lads. Ross Oakes was nowhere a year ago and was on a very basic contract. He came back for pre season a changed man and ripped in - he turned himself into a serious 1st team prospect where before he was coasting.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: U19s U16s and BullBuilder News

Fri Aug 19, 2016 4:17 pm
Bulls4Champs
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4448
That's good. Must be approaching 50% of the first team squad for 2017 with homegrown talent.

Re: U19s U16s and BullBuilder News

Wed Sep 07, 2016 6:51 pm
FLYING HANDBAG

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 10:50 pm
Posts: 14
Hi there, when will the U19 game against London U19 be on Bulls TV?

Re: U19s U16s and BullBuilder News

Thu Sep 08, 2016 11:13 am
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26080
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I dunno. I suggest asking the Bulls via their twitter or facebook pages. Can't be long now though.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: U19s U16s and BullBuilder News

Thu Oct 06, 2016 8:13 pm
Minorman
Joined: Sun Jun 22, 2008 6:56 pm
Posts: 310
Quiz of the Year

Come and have a fun night and help BullBuilder raise funds to support the Bulls Under 16's and Under 19's

Tickets are available from the Club Shop

By contacting David Lowdell 07584259103

or on line

Buy Tickets: https://bullbuilderquizoftheyear.eventbrite.co.uk

Look forward to seeing you on the night

Re: U19s U16s and BullBuilder News

Mon Jan 23, 2017 12:14 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26080
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
To BullBuilder members

Thursday 26th January at 7.30pm in the Touchdown Bar. Odsal Stadium.

Could we please remind you of our forthcoming AGM.

As you know the club has been through a great deal over the last few weeks but the new owners have come in and we have a new start.

As promised they have reinstated the Academy and its staff. John Bastian the head of youth development has said many times that BullBuilder are a vital part of the academy support team and we have a massive part to play in its future.

This means membership, events and fundraising are going to be even more important than ever. We thank you for your backing and look forward to your continued support.

John will be at the AGM to address members about what's happened and what the future brings and answer questions.

Hope those BullBuilder members amongst you can make it.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: U19s U16s and BullBuilder News

Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:11 pm
Bull Mania
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4279
Bullseye wrote:
To BullBuilder members

Thursday 26th January at 7.30pm in the Touchdown Bar. Odsal Stadium.

Could we please remind you of our forthcoming AGM.

As you know the club has been through a great deal over the last few weeks but the new owners have come in and we have a new start.

As promised they have reinstated the Academy and its staff. John Bastian the head of youth development has said many times that BullBuilder are a vital part of the academy support team and we have a massive part to play in its future.

This means membership, events and fundraising are going to be even more important than ever. We thank you for your backing and look forward to your continued support.

John will be at the AGM to address members about what's happened and what the future brings and answer questions.

Hope those BullBuilder members amongst you can make it.


Bets signing of the lot of John. Fantastic! :CLAP:

Re: U19s U16s and BullBuilder News

Tue Feb 14, 2017 5:13 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26080
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
http://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/ ... =hootsuite

Good news story here. Hope they get someone to spell check there press releases soon.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
