To BullBuilder members



Thursday 26th January at 7.30pm in the Touchdown Bar. Odsal Stadium.



Could we please remind you of our forthcoming AGM.



As you know the club has been through a great deal over the last few weeks but the new owners have come in and we have a new start.



As promised they have reinstated the Academy and its staff. John Bastian the head of youth development has said many times that BullBuilder are a vital part of the academy support team and we have a massive part to play in its future.



This means membership, events and fundraising are going to be even more important than ever. We thank you for your backing and look forward to your continued support.



John will be at the AGM to address members about what's happened and what the future brings and answer questions.



Hope those BullBuilder members amongst you can make it.