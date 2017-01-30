Dally wrote:
I ask again are we seeing the end of PC in the Western world? Trump has signed off on the wall building and blocking immigration from 6 Muslim countries. Brexit has been voted on. Stoke, a safe Labour seat for years, looks likely to be a big margin win for UKIP. Seems the inevitable backlash against brainwashing has begun. In Britain the Labour Party has consistently sided against the instincts of its core voters and created a vacuum that is being filled by what may turn out to be a hard right party (UKIP). When Germany follows the lead they will inevitably take things too far. Things could get nasty soon. As I have argued on here for years - the inevitable result of feeble-minded liberal-left thinking and politics.
Depends if the Donald's approach proves effective,suppose it's easy to be a smart arsed placard if it's not you or any member of your family that get's their legs blown off by some nutjob in an airport terminal.