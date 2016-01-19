WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RIP Glenn Frey

RIP Glenn Frey

 
RIP Glenn Frey

Post Tue Jan 19, 2016 3:07 pm
It's not considered 'cool' to like the Eagles, but then I've never considered myself to be 'cool' anyway. I grew up in the 70s listening to One of These Nights and Hotel Califiornia and I nearly wore the vinyl out.

I was lucky enough to see them live a number of times since they got back together in 1994 and if you like your music to be played faultlessly with perfect vocal harmony then you couldn't beat the Eagles. The perverse side of me does prefer Neil Young's yin to the Eagles yang, however.

I don't think Glenn was a particularly nice bloke to some of his ex bandmates but his writing, singing and playing was really something to behold. Check out 'Lyin' Eyes'.

A generation of artists who lived in California in the 70s are getting old now, with Joni Mitchell's ongoing health problems well documented, and with them that means me too.

Take It Easy - Glenn (RIP)
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: RIP Glenn Frey

Post Wed Jan 20, 2016 2:13 pm
Forever immortalised in our household, that every Oct/Nov when I hit the switch when the weather turns cold, I go around the house singing:

"The Heat..ings on !"

Re: RIP Glenn Frey

Post Fri Jun 10, 2016 7:51 am
i love him but ive never seen him but he is great

Re: RIP Glenn Frey

Post Sun Aug 07, 2016 3:44 pm
Glenn's now the late Glenn and this post is very late - the last post perhaps. Just stumbled across the thread when bored at work. The Eagles are on frequently chez Bent&Bongser and said lucky fellow happens to have a little lady in tow who is just over half his considerable age but she also is a fan and always has been. Little story from her childhood when her younger sister was heard to sing misheard (and craaaazzee) lyrics to that Eagles fave "Ticket to the Lemon".

Whilst on, I once had an MP3 file of an acoustic version of "Hotel Cal" but accidentally deleted it. Can anyone direct me to it, please.

Re: RIP Glenn Frey

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:12 pm
He was good musician

