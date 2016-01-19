It's not considered 'cool' to like the Eagles, but then I've never considered myself to be 'cool' anyway. I grew up in the 70s listening to One of These Nights and Hotel Califiornia and I nearly wore the vinyl out.



I was lucky enough to see them live a number of times since they got back together in 1994 and if you like your music to be played faultlessly with perfect vocal harmony then you couldn't beat the Eagles. The perverse side of me does prefer Neil Young's yin to the Eagles yang, however.



I don't think Glenn was a particularly nice bloke to some of his ex bandmates but his writing, singing and playing was really something to behold. Check out 'Lyin' Eyes'.



A generation of artists who lived in California in the 70s are getting old now, with Joni Mitchell's ongoing health problems well documented, and with them that means me too.



Take It Easy - Glenn (RIP)