Re: Rugby League & Real Ale....Pete's perfect pubs.

Post Thu Jul 07, 2016 5:30 pm
Hudd-Shay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2177
Location: Shuddersfield
Leigh, near Wigan:-Starting on the edge of the town centre The White Lion, opposite the parish church is a friendly pub where six handpumps dispense ales from Allgates brewery. A good pint is guaranteed in here. A few doors away you can find The Thomas Burke (W). Ten pumps on in this former picture house named after a famous Leigh tenor, known as the Lancashire Caruso! A short walk to the other side of the centre will bring you to the George & Dragon. This pub with a Tudor facade has a couple of changing beers on. No children allowed in here although I'm sure I met Salford Lad in there last season. :) On towards the ground now and on St Helens Road is The Britannia. A good place to meet the local RL fans, a last pint here is well worthwhile before a short walk to the ground. Enjoy your ale, enjoy the match. :thumb:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: Rugby League & Real Ale....Pete's perfect pubs.

Post Thu Jul 07, 2016 8:13 pm
Norman Bates
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 2975
Location: Fax Vegas
I do remember setting off from the Fax at 9am for a 3:30 kick off at Hilton Park and missing it because we got stuck the Boundary pub, and they shut at 2 on a Sunday aft in those days. Good times.

Re: Rugby League & Real Ale....Pete's perfect pubs.

Post Fri Jul 08, 2016 1:59 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15749
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
A few yards past the White Lion is the Boars head, worth a stop also and they run a bus direct to ground for a quid or so

Re: Rugby League & Real Ale....Pete's perfect pubs.

Post Fri Jul 08, 2016 4:44 pm
Hudd-Shay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2177
Location: Shuddersfield
maurice wrote:
A few yards past the White Lion is the Boars head, worth a stop also and they run a bus direct to ground for a quid or so

How much! I have a chauffeur this week I'm pleased to say. We might call in there as I haven't done that one. :thumb:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: Rugby League & Real Ale....Pete's perfect pubs.

Post Thu Nov 17, 2016 6:14 pm
Hudd-Shay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2177
Location: Shuddersfield
Liverpool:-A small guide for those attending the 4 Nations final on Sunday. On Lime Street station is The North Western, Liverpool's latest Wetherspoons. Very ornate with lots of railway memorabilia on the walls and the usual good range of ales. Two gems to visit whilst in this great real ale/classic pub city are The Dispensary. Turn left out of the main entrance of the station, past The Crown and The Vines, a wonderful interior in here but no real ale so pop in have a look and pop out and just past the traffic lights on your left is possibly the best real ale pub in Liverpool. About eight pumps on in here, all superbly kept. If you can pick up a copy of Merseyside Ale in here as it is one of the top mags and sometimes includes a real ale map. Out of here and left again to the next lights,turn left and on your left The Roscoe will be found on Roscoe Street. This is one of Britain's top 5 pubs that have appeared in every CAMRA guide. Great community boozer ala The Three Pigs. If time allows in the city centre two pubs not to miss are The White Star, the back room here is where The Beatles used to get paid after their turns in't Cavern and a favourite of mine, The Lion (NI) near Moorfields station. Enjoy your ale, enjoy the match! Up The Fax. :thumb:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: Rugby League & Real Ale....Pete's perfect pubs.

Post Thu Nov 17, 2016 7:00 pm
Norman Bates
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 2975
Location: Fax Vegas
Hudd-Shay wrote:
Liverpool:-A small guide for those attending the 4 Nations final on Sunday. On Lime Street station is The North Western, Liverpool's latest Wetherspoons. Very ornate with lots of railway memorabilia on the walls and the usual good range of ales. Two gems to visit whilst in this great real ale/classic pub city are The Dispensary. Turn left out of the main entrance of the station, past The Crown and The Vines, a wonderful interior in here but no real ale so pop in have a look and pop out and just past the traffic lights on your left is possibly the best real ale pub in Liverpool. About eight pumps on in here, all superbly kept. If you can pick up a copy of Merseyside Ale in here as it is one of the top mags and sometimes includes a real ale map. Out of here and left again to the next lights,turn left and on your left The Roscoe will be found on Roscoe Street. This is one of Britain's top 5 pubs that have appeared in every CAMRA guide. Great community boozer ala The Three Pigs. If time allows in the city centre two pubs not to miss are The White Star, the back room here is where The Beatles used to get paid after their turns in't Cavern and a favourite of mine, The Lion (NI) near Moorfields station. Enjoy your ale, enjoy the match! Up The Fax. :thumb:


Excellent stuff once again Hudd-Shay, cheers.

At what point will the tour of Fax be updated to include all our lovely new micro pubs?

Re: Rugby League & Real Ale....Pete's perfect pubs.

Post Thu Nov 17, 2016 7:20 pm
Hudd-Shay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2177
Location: Shuddersfield
Norman Bates wrote:
Excellent stuff once again Hudd-Shay, cheers.

At what point will the tour of Fax be updated to include all our lovely new micro pubs?

Good point, Norman. I know a couple of lads from Fev coming over on Boxing Day so I will do one before then. I have to say the aforesaid Micro's are a great boost to Fax's real ale scene. Cheery Tree shudds. Ilkley Pale 4.2% Mmm! :DRUNK:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: Rugby League & Real Ale....Pete's perfect pubs.

Post Fri Nov 18, 2016 8:09 am
Norman Bates
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 2975
Location: Fax Vegas
Hudd-Shay wrote:
Good point, Norman. I know a couple of lads from Fev coming over on Boxing Day so I will do one before then. I have to say the aforesaid Micro's are a great boost to Fax's real ale scene. Cheery Tree shudds. Ilkley Pale 4.2% Mmm! :DRUNK:

Top man, they are indeed a welcome addition.

Re: Rugby League & Real Ale....Pete's perfect pubs.

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 5:50 pm
Hudd-Shay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2177
Location: Shuddersfield
Halifax:-A new season is on the horizon and with it comes a few new micro pubs in the town centre. Open a couple of years now The Victorian Café Bar behind The Victoria Theatre is a real gem. Eight cask ales in here along with numerous bottles and plenty of "craft" lines if that's your tipple. Pies as well! Not to be missed. The Alexandra on Alexandra Street is the latest to be opened and although only two pumps are available in here again there's bottles aplenty, a small and welcoming bar is this one. Right next to The Town Hall is The Grayston Unity. In what was an old electrical store a tiny bar will serve you four cask ales in a very unusual setting. Last but not least is The Pump Room micropub. This one is situated at the top of Halifax Bus Station and in a very cosy atmosphere you can choose from six handpumps all of which dispense excellent real ale. Enjoy your Rugby, enjoy your ale. :thumb:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: Rugby League & Real Ale....Pete's perfect pubs.

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 10:00 am
Norman Bates
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 2975
Location: Fax Vegas
:ROCKS: :thumb:
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: GaryC, Hudd-Shay, Norman Bates, Officeboy, the fax in asia and 57 guests

