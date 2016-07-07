Liverpool:-A small guide for those attending the 4 Nations final on Sunday. On Lime Street station is The North Western, Liverpool's latest Wetherspoons. Very ornate with lots of railway memorabilia on the walls and the usual good range of ales. Two gems to visit whilst in this great real ale/classic pub city are The Dispensary. Turn left out of the main entrance of the station, past The Crown and The Vines, a wonderful interior in here but no real ale so pop in have a look and pop out and just past the traffic lights on your left is possibly the best real ale pub in Liverpool. About eight pumps on in here, all superbly kept. If you can pick up a copy of Merseyside Ale in here as it is one of the top mags and sometimes includes a real ale map. Out of here and left again to the next lights,turn left and on your left The Roscoe will be found on Roscoe Street. This is one of Britain's top 5 pubs that have appeared in every CAMRA guide. Great community boozer ala The Three Pigs. If time allows in the city centre two pubs not to miss are The White Star, the back room here is where The Beatles used to get paid after their turns in't Cavern and a favourite of mine, The Lion (NI) near Moorfields station. Enjoy your ale, enjoy the match! Up The Fax.