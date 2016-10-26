WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Best Film

Post Wed Oct 26, 2016 6:23 am
Tbh I could probably name 50 movies that I'd consider top quality
Well you may throw your rock and hide your hand
Workin' in the dark against your fellow man
But as sure as God made black and white
What's down in the dark will be brought to the light
Post Wed Nov 02, 2016 8:30 am
It has to be Dog Soldiers,this could be a true story.
Post Thu Nov 10, 2016 11:28 pm
Ok just found this thread and tried to cast my mind back and reel off some of my personal favourites. Now I'm in my late 30's and a typical 80's kid so some of these listed will be classics to my generation. By no means do I consider myself a film buff and I've probably enjoyed some utter Ertha Kitt over the years but here goes......

The Goonies
Big
The original Star Wars trilogy (born in '77 so how could I not?!)
American History X
Anchorman
Se7en
Kill Bill
Coming to America
American Pie
Rain Man
Silence of the Lambs
Weird Science (must have cracked a few out to Kelly Le Brock over the years! :lol: )
Running Man
Scream
Forrest Gump
Lethal Weapon
Die Hard
Indiana Jones
The Elephant Man
Back to the Future
Boyz N the Hood

Favourite actor? Tom Hanks.... hands down!
Post Wed Nov 23, 2016 5:18 am
Gotta be "The Green Mile" and anything with Kevin Spacey in.
'aequo pede propera'
Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:11 am
City of God
Dead Man's Shoes
Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 8:21 pm
The Sting
Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:22 pm
Best film is almost impossible...lots of contenders but oddly (for a Star Wars kid) the film I've seen the most in my life is Ghostbusters. :DANCE:

It utterly gripped me. I even recall the first time I saw a clip on John Craven's Newsround - it fascinated me even then - the lights shooting into the sky, a possessed Rick Moranis and Sigourney Weaver, Slimer, the proton beams, etc, and I remember giddily telling my best friend about it afterwards. It was the first VHS I ever owned and I'm amazed it never disintegrated. Only as I grew older did I understood more about the truly outstanding cast and it all started to make sense. Great film.

And yes SaleSlim, the 80s rock. :ROCKS:
Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:24 am
Cronus wrote:
Best film is almost impossible...lots of contenders but oddly (for a Star Wars kid) the film I've seen the most in my life is Ghostbusters. :DANCE:

It utterly gripped me. I even recall the first time I saw a clip on John Craven's Newsround - it fascinated me even then - the lights shooting into the sky, a possessed Rick Moranis and Sigourney Weaver, Slimer, the proton beams, etc, and I remember giddily telling my best friend about it afterwards. It was the first VHS I ever owned and I'm amazed it never disintegrated. Only as I grew older did I understood more about the truly outstanding cast and it all started to make sense. Great film.

And yes SaleSlim, the 80s rock. :ROCKS:


You can't beat the bias of nostalgia - I'm sure there's a smart term for it coined by some psychologist?

I have similar warm feelings about certain films; Weird Science for example, which is incredibly dated now, always gives me a fuzzy glow. Also, I watched Rocky 3 in the background this weekend and despite my advancing years, the associated cynicism that comes with those years, and a certain snobbishness in relation to films and literature - the training montage still gave me goosebumps; and I did a small fist pump when Clubber Laing hit the canvas.

I guess the inherent quality of 80's movies is demonstrated by the fact that there is an entire sub-industry in Hollywood dedicated to remaking them - badly.
Post Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:17 am
Pulp Fiction my number one I cried with laughter watching that film for the first time,I don't think it will ever get dated.

Social Network I love too, seen it many times.

Here's one you guys have probably never seen from Shyamalan "The Vliiage" very atmospheric on the big screen with a all star cast Joaquin Phoenix and Bryce Dallas Howard (daughter of Ron Howard) were fantastic.
