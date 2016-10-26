WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Best Film

Re: Best Film

Post Wed Oct 26, 2016 6:23 am
Tbh I could probably name 50 movies that I'd consider top quality
Re: Best Film

Post Wed Nov 02, 2016 8:30 am
diggory compton
It has to be Dog Soldiers,this could be a true story.

Re: Best Film

Post Thu Nov 10, 2016 11:28 pm
SaleSlim
Ok just found this thread and tried to cast my mind back and reel off some of my personal favourites. Now I'm in my late 30's and a typical 80's kid so some of these listed will be classics to my generation. By no means do I consider myself a film buff and I've probably enjoyed some utter Ertha Kitt over the years but here goes......

The Goonies
Big
The original Star Wars trilogy (born in '77 so how could I not?!)
American History X
Anchorman
Se7en
Kill Bill
Coming to America
American Pie
Rain Man
Silence of the Lambs
Weird Science (must have cracked a few out to Kelly Le Brock over the years! :lol: )
Running Man
Scream
Forrest Gump
Lethal Weapon
Die Hard
Indiana Jones
The Elephant Man
Back to the Future
Boyz N the Hood

Favourite actor? Tom Hanks.... hands down!

Re: Best Film

Post Wed Nov 23, 2016 5:18 am
Zulu01
Gotta be "The Green Mile" and anything with Kevin Spacey in.
'aequo pede propera'

Re: Best Film

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:11 am
Smiggs
City of God
Dead Man's Shoes

Re: Best Film

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 8:21 pm
Cokey
The Sting
Re: Best Film

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:22 pm
Cronus
Best film is almost impossible...lots of contenders but oddly (for a Star Wars kid) the film I've seen the most in my life is Ghostbusters. :DANCE:

It utterly gripped me. I even recall the first time I saw a clip on John Craven's Newsround - it fascinated me even then - the lights shooting into the sky, a possessed Rick Moranis and Sigourney Weaver, Slimer, the proton beams, etc, and I remember giddily telling my best friend about it afterwards. It was the first VHS I ever owned and I'm amazed it never disintegrated. Only as I grew older did I understood more about the truly outstanding cast and it all started to make sense. Great film.

And yes SaleSlim, the 80s rock. :ROCKS:

Re: Best Film

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:24 am
bren2k
Cronus wrote:
Best film is almost impossible...lots of contenders but oddly (for a Star Wars kid) the film I've seen the most in my life is Ghostbusters. :DANCE:

It utterly gripped me. I even recall the first time I saw a clip on John Craven's Newsround - it fascinated me even then - the lights shooting into the sky, a possessed Rick Moranis and Sigourney Weaver, Slimer, the proton beams, etc, and I remember giddily telling my best friend about it afterwards. It was the first VHS I ever owned and I'm amazed it never disintegrated. Only as I grew older did I understood more about the truly outstanding cast and it all started to make sense. Great film.

And yes SaleSlim, the 80s rock. :ROCKS:


You can't beat the bias of nostalgia - I'm sure there's a smart term for it coined by some psychologist?

I have similar warm feelings about certain films; Weird Science for example, which is incredibly dated now, always gives me a fuzzy glow. Also, I watched Rocky 3 in the background this weekend and despite my advancing years, the associated cynicism that comes with those years, and a certain snobbishness in relation to films and literature - the training montage still gave me goosebumps; and I did a small fist pump when Clubber Laing hit the canvas.

I guess the inherent quality of 80's movies is demonstrated by the fact that there is an entire sub-industry in Hollywood dedicated to remaking them - badly.
