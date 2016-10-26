Cronus wrote:



And yes SaleSlim, the 80s rock. Best film is almost impossible...lots of contenders but oddly (for a Star Wars kid) the film I've seen the most in my life is Ghostbusters.It utterly gripped me. I even recall the first time I saw a clip on John Craven's Newsround - it fascinated me even then - the lights shooting into the sky, a possessed Rick Moranis and Sigourney Weaver, Slimer, the proton beams, etc, and I remember giddily telling my best friend about it afterwards. It was the first VHS I ever owned and I'm amazed it never disintegrated. Only as I grew older did I understood more about the truly outstanding cast and it all started to make sense. Great film.And yes SaleSlim, the 80s rock.

You can't beat the bias of nostalgia - I'm sure there's a smart term for it coined by some psychologist?I have similar warm feelings about certain films; Weird Science for example, which is incredibly dated now, always gives me a fuzzy glow. Also, I watched Rocky 3 in the background this weekend and despite my advancing years, the associated cynicism that comes with those years, and a certain snobbishness in relation to films and literature - the training montage still gave me goosebumps; and I did a small fist pump when Clubber Laing hit the canvas.I guess the inherent quality of 80's movies is demonstrated by the fact that there is an entire sub-industry in Hollywood dedicated to remaking them - badly.