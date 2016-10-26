Best film is almost impossible...lots of contenders but oddly (for a Star Wars kid) the film I've seen the most in my life is Ghostbusters.
It utterly gripped me. I even recall the first time I saw a clip on John Craven's Newsround - it fascinated me even then - the lights shooting into the sky, a possessed Rick Moranis and Sigourney Weaver, Slimer, the proton beams, etc, and I remember giddily telling my best friend about it afterwards. It was the first VHS I ever owned and I'm amazed it never disintegrated. Only as I grew older did I understood more about the truly outstanding cast and it all started to make sense. Great film.
And yes SaleSlim, the 80s rock.