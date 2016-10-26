Ok just found this thread and tried to cast my mind back and reel off some of my personal favourites. Now I'm in my late 30's and a typical 80's kid so some of these listed will be classics to my generation. By no means do I consider myself a film buff and I've probably enjoyed some utter Ertha Kitt over the years but here goes......
The Goonies
Big
The original Star Wars trilogy (born in '77 so how could I not?!)
American History X
Anchorman
Se7en
Kill Bill
Coming to America
American Pie
Rain Man
Silence of the Lambs
Weird Science (must have cracked a few out to Kelly Le Brock over the years!
)
Running Man
Scream
Forrest Gump
Lethal Weapon
Die Hard
Indiana Jones
The Elephant Man
Back to the Future
Boyz N the Hood
Favourite actor? Tom Hanks.... hands down!