WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T Who's round next? - Yet More Tales of Real Ale

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC O/T Who's round next? - Yet More Tales of Real Ale

Post a reply
Re: O/T Who's round next? - Yet More Tales of Real Ale
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:44 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 49039
Location: Doncaster
The Bluecoat, Rotherham ...

JW Lees Weavers Shuttle 4.1%, an amber coloured best bitter. Slightly fruitier than to my taste.
Re: O/T Who's round next? - Yet More Tales of Real Ale
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 4:29 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 49039
Location: Doncaster
The Gatehouse, Doncaster ...

Wells Banana Bread Beer 4.5%, so much better than the bottles, but I would have been so disappointed if it wasn't.

24 of 30 now sampled.
Re: O/T Who's round next? - Yet More Tales of Real Ale
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 2:40 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 49039
Location: Doncaster
The Horseshoe, Wombwell ...

Maxim Azacca 4.3%, a zesty and hoppy pale golden.
Re: O/T Who's round next? - Yet More Tales of Real Ale
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 3:08 pm
Wanderer User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 49039
Location: Doncaster
The Church House, Wath ...

Castle Rock Autumn Daze 5.3%, an amber premium bitter with spicy overtones.

26 down, 4 to go.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 39 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,9322,06976,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM