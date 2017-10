Dog and Gun at East Butterwick yesterday had Top Honcho on, a really nice bitter at 4.7% it was very reminiscent of Taylors Landlord both in colour and taste, big difference was the price, £2.70.One for Gary, Aldi have their Halloween beer in - Dunkel Fester a really nice dark beer 4.4% brewed by Wychwood. Mrs M has just sampled a bottle and it gets aWe missed out last year because it went very quickly and we didn't buy enough. (not happening this year)