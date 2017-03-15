Sampled 6 of the 'Spoons festival ales last night in Warrington;



Oakham Ales Enough Rope 4.3%, a golden seasonal best bitter with citrus fruit flavours.

Mauldons Blackberry Porter 4.8%, a speciality ale / porter with chocolate and fruit tastes.

Bagby Beer Co. Back Garden 4.0%, a golden ale, brewed at Everards Brewery by Californian brewer Jeff Bagby.

(these three in the Looking Glass)



Black Sheep Pathmaker 4.0%, a pale golden beer mixing malt and fruit flavours.

Everards Midland Red 4.5%, a red coloured best bitter which mixes blackcurrant and citrus fruits with black pepper and biscuit.

Birrificio Mild The Gap 4.5%, a mahogany coloured mild with hazelnut and coffee flavours, brewed at Hook Norton Brewery by Italian brewer Matteo Pomposini.

(these three in the Friar Penketh)