Re: O/T Who's round next? - Yet More Tales of Real Ale

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:51 am
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48038
Location: Doncaster
Nice to find Bradfield Farmers Brown Cow 4.2% in the Tut n Shive this week.

Also very enjoyable were;

Acorn St Leger Porter 4.4%, in the Red Lion.
Caledonian Over The Bar (Bitter) 4.2%, in the Black Bull.
Beer Ink Noire (Stout) 5.0%, in Cask Corner.

Re: O/T Who's round next? - Yet More Tales of Real Ale

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:57 am
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48038
Location: Doncaster
Enjoyed a couple of Irish-themed ales in the Rawson Spring, Hillsborough yesterday;

Two Brewers Irish Red 4.5% and Bradfield Farmers Irish Dexter 4.8%.

Also enjoyed;

Little Critters Hazelnut Milk Stout 6.0% in the Sheffield Waterworks.
Saltaire Hazelnut Coffee Porter 4.6% in the Head of Steam, Sheffield.
Thornbridge Baize (Chocolate Mint Stout) 5.5% in the Sheffield Tap.

Re: O/T Who's round next? - Yet More Tales of Real Ale

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 12:12 pm
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48038
Location: Doncaster
Most enjoyed over the weekend;

Stonehenge Pigswill (yes it really is called that) 4.0%, a bitter, in the Robert Shaw Westhoughton.
Lytham St Patrick's Stout 4.6%, in the Spinning Mule Bolton.
Timothy Taylor Boltmaker 4.0%, a bitter, in Ye Olde Man & Scythe Bolton.
Reedley Hallows Nook of Pendle 5.0%, a strong ale, in Hogarths Bolton.
The Brew Foundation Janet's Treat 4.8%, a cherry porter, in the Queens Doncaster.
Salamander Periwinkle Porter 4.8%, in Cask Corner Doncaster.
Great Newsome Jem's Stout 4.3%, in the Tut n Shive Doncaster.

Re: O/T Who's round next? - Yet More Tales of Real Ale

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:56 pm
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48038
Location: Doncaster
The Wetherspoons 2017 Spring Real Ale Festival kicks off on Wednesday (22 March).

30 ales including 5 brewed at UK breweries by International brewers from Brazil, the Netherlands and Italy, along with 2 from the United States.

I am especially looking forward to sampling the following;
Mauldons Blackberry Porter 4.8%
Robinsons Trooper Red n Black 5.8%
Greene King The Abbot's Confession 8.5%.
The latter sounds like the next one up from Abbot Reserve.

Re: O/T Who's round next? - Yet More Tales of Real Ale

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:41 am
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48038
Location: Doncaster
Sampled 6 of the 'Spoons festival ales last night in Warrington;

Oakham Ales Enough Rope 4.3%, a golden seasonal best bitter with citrus fruit flavours.
Mauldons Blackberry Porter 4.8%, a speciality ale / porter with chocolate and fruit tastes.
Bagby Beer Co. Back Garden 4.0%, a golden ale, brewed at Everards Brewery by Californian brewer Jeff Bagby.
(these three in the Looking Glass)

Black Sheep Pathmaker 4.0%, a pale golden beer mixing malt and fruit flavours.
Everards Midland Red 4.5%, a red coloured best bitter which mixes blackcurrant and citrus fruits with black pepper and biscuit.
Birrificio Mild The Gap 4.5%, a mahogany coloured mild with hazelnut and coffee flavours, brewed at Hook Norton Brewery by Italian brewer Matteo Pomposini.
(these three in the Friar Penketh)

Re: O/T Who's round next? - Yet More Tales of Real Ale

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:39 am
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48038
Location: Doncaster
... and a further 5 festival ales last night in Doncaster;

Robinsons Trooper Red n Black 5.8%, a ruby porter featuring caramel, liquorice and honey flavours.
Whitstable Bay Red IPA 4.5%, a best bitter, rich and malty.
Abbot Confession 8.5%, a mahogany coloured strong ale, strong and sweet - a proper winter warmer.
(these three in the Red Lion)

Bodebrown Brazilian Burton Pale Ale 5.0%, a dark copper coloured premium bitter with malt, toffee and fruit flavours, brewed at Banks's Brewery by Paulo & Samuel Cavalcanti from Brazil.
Saltaire New World Red 5.2%, a deep red strong ale.
(these two in the Gatehouse)

Re: O/T Who's round next? - Yet More Tales of Real Ale

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 12:52 pm
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48038
Location: Doncaster
... and a further 6 festival ales in Doncaster yesterday;

Titanic Cappuccino 4.5%, a black speciality beer and old favourite - delicious!
Hook Norton Amarillo Gold 4.7%, a pale golden beer with grapefruit and orange flavours.
Daleside Thai.p.a 4.0%, a straw coloured speciality ale infused with lemongrass.
Elgoods Thin Ice 4.7%, a ruby coloured malty premium bitter.
Brouwerij 'Tij Flink 4.7%, a golden coloured premium bitter with fruit flavours, brewed at Caledonian Brewery by Paul Van Nugteren & Allard Zwart from the Netherlands.
(these five in the Red Lion)

Moorhouse's Spring Watch 3.9%, a fruity golden coloured bitter.
(this one in the Gatehouse)

Re: O/T Who's round next? - Yet More Tales of Real Ale

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:05 am
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48038
Location: Doncaster
... and 3 more in Sheffield yesterday evening;

Hogs Back Hogswallop 4.2%, a ruby coloured rye flavoured best bitter.
(in the Bankers Draft)

Conwy San Francisco 5.5%, a golden coloured strong ale brewed in the style of an American IPA.
Salopian Lemon Dream 4.5%, a golden speciality ale, zesty and citrus flavoured.
(these two in the Waterworks)

20 of 30 now sampled.

Re: O/T Who's round next? - Yet More Tales of Real Ale

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:08 pm
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48038
Location: Doncaster
4 more today;

Adnams Regatta 4.3%, a blond beer, lemon and biscuit flavours.
(in the Gatehouse, Doncaster)

Hilden Pale Oat Ale 4.8%, a golden coloured premium bitter brewed in the style of an American pale ale.
(in the Bluecoat, Rotherham)

Caledonian Charmed Circle 4.4%, a golden coloured best bitter with citrus flavours.
(in the Rhinoceros, Rotherham)

St Louis Continental IPA 6.5%, an amber strong ale with a mixture of fruits, brewed at Shepherd Neame brewery by US brewer Dan Kopman.
(in the Old Market Hall, Mexborough)


6 still to find ....
c}