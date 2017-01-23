Enjoyed in Doncaster over the weekend;
Belhaven 80 Shilling 4.2%, a rich ale with fruit and toffee flavours, in the Leopard.
Wiper and True Milk Shake 5.7%, a milk stout flavoured with chocolate and vanilla, in the Queens.
Cairngorm Wildcat 5.1%, a strong ale, malty with fruits, in the Red Lion.
Caledonian Edinburgh Castle 4.1%, a ruby ale with malt, caramel and fruit overtones, in the Gatehouse.
Rudgate Brew No1 3.6%, a vanilla mild also boasting coffee and caramel flavours, in Cask Corner.
