Enjoyed in Doncaster over the weekend;



Belhaven 80 Shilling 4.2%, a rich ale with fruit and toffee flavours, in the Leopard.

Wiper and True Milk Shake 5.7%, a milk stout flavoured with chocolate and vanilla, in the Queens.

Cairngorm Wildcat 5.1%, a strong ale, malty with fruits, in the Red Lion.

Caledonian Edinburgh Castle 4.1%, a ruby ale with malt, caramel and fruit overtones, in the Gatehouse.

Rudgate Brew No1 3.6%, a vanilla mild also boasting coffee and caramel flavours, in Cask Corner.