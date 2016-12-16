Other ales enjoyed this week;



Partners Christmas Cracker 4.2%, a winter ale with hints of caramel, in the Red Lion.



Kelham Island Fairytale of New York 4.2%, a christmas dark ale, malty with chocolate and orange flavours, in the Red Lion.



Hardys & Hansons Rocking Rudolph 4.2%, a dark copper premium bitter and christmas regular, malty with currants and toffee apple flavours, in the Millhouse, Houghton Green, Warrington.



Chantry Bow Jingles 4.4%, a ruby coloured Christmas ale with malt and fruit flavours, in the Flying Scotsman.



Marble Chocolate Marble 5.5%, a stout packed full of flavours including chocolate, coffee, biscuit and fruit, in the Queens.



Great Yorkshire Yorkshire Blackout 5.0%, a porter with chocolate and vanilla flavours, in the Queens.