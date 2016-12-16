A further three Spoons Christmas festival ales yesterday;
Lymestone Stone Cold 4.7%, a copper coloured malty premium bitter with biscuit and toffee flavours, in the Red Lion.
JW Lees Christmas Plum Pudding 4.8%, a mahogany coloured malty premium bitter with fruit flavours, in the Red Lion.
Greene King Fireside 4.5%, deep copper in colour, a best bitter with malt and citrus flavours, in the Gatehouse.
15 of 25 sampled.
Lymestone Stone Cold 4.7%, a copper coloured malty premium bitter with biscuit and toffee flavours, in the Red Lion.
JW Lees Christmas Plum Pudding 4.8%, a mahogany coloured malty premium bitter with fruit flavours, in the Red Lion.
Greene King Fireside 4.5%, deep copper in colour, a best bitter with malt and citrus flavours, in the Gatehouse.
15 of 25 sampled.