Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:16 pm
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14504
Brian Bevan.
Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:25 pm
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14504
Plastic Scrummers wrote:
Roger Millward

I watched Roger a lot and whilst he was a good player not in the same class as others of his era or thereabouts even at half back - Murphy was different class.
Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:26 pm
RuddyScoosers
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat May 29, 2010 4:17 pm
Posts: 321
Location: Sutton, St Helens.
Of players I've seen in the flesh it would have to be Ellery Hanley and Mal Meninga.

I was fortunate that when I was taken to my first St Helens game as a kid was during Big Mal's season at Saints.
Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:33 pm
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14504
Of Aussies in last 30 years I'd say Big Mal and Fittler for consistently come up with the decisive play when the chips were down in big games.in an earlier era, Reg Gasnier stood out. Best Aussie of all time - Brian Bevan.
Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:35 pm
Muggins
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:14 pm
Posts: 60
As a kid the only RL I watched was GB v Aus. My favourite players were Hanley and Offiah. I liked Little Andy Gregory too. I think Little was his first name anyway - Ray French always called him that.

Mal Meninga was the player I remember most from the Australians. He was awesome.
