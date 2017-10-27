Of Aussies in last 30 years I'd say Big Mal and Fittler for consistently come up with the decisive play when the chips were down in big games.in an earlier era, Reg Gasnier stood out. Best Aussie of all time - Brian Bevan.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, Buggo, Call Me God, Dally, djhudds, Erik the not red, Google [Bot], Grimmy, HuddsRL5, Muggins, Nothus, NSW, rhinos_bish, roopy, Roy Haggerty, RuddyScoosers, Saint #1, Salford red all over, SirStan, WF Rhino, Yahoo [Bot] and 181 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,655,711
|1,584
|76,319
|4,559
|SET
|