|
Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 35
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The correct answer is a two way tie between Andrew Johns of Newcastle Knights and Warrington Wolves, and Arthur Beetson of Eastern Suburbs Tricolors and Hull Kingston Rovers.
3. Brian Bevan of Eastern Suburbs Tricolors and Warrington Wolves.
4. Reginald Gasnier of St George Dragons,
5. Roger Millward of Hull Kingston Rovers,
6. Jonathan Thurston of North Queensland Cowboys,
7. Graeme Langlands of St George Dragons,
8. Ellery Hanley of Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors,
9. John Raper of St George Dragons,
10. Walter Lewis of Brisbane Broncos,
11. Malcolm Meninga of Canberra Raiders
12. Shaun Johnson of New Zealand Warriors.
13. Albert Rosenfeld of Eastern Suburbs Tricolors and Huddersfield Giants.
14. Brian McTigue of Wigan Warriors
15. Richard Huddart of St. Helens and St George Dragons
16. William Slater of Melbourne Storm
17. Cameron Smith of Melbourne Storm.
No Clive Churchill???
the fact Shaun Johnson got within cooee of that list is testament that you have no loving idea
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:23 am
|
Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 35
|
nickcat0 wrote:
Just because you keep saying it, won't make it true.
He wasn't that fast, he wasn't that elusive a runner, and you've overrated his defensive attributes.
He was fast, probably the fastest player of all time
well.....Fast where it mattered most, between the ears
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:26 am
|
Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 35
|
vernon wrote:
No, it has to be Sean O'Verated.
More seriously, I can only pick the players I have seen, and I couldn't pick just one, so ...
Andrew Ettinghausen
Jason Robinson
Mal Meninga
Keith Senior
Martin Offiah
Darren Lockyer
Andrew Johns
Shane Webke
Danny Buderus
Kevin Ward
Gorden Tallis
Adrian Morley
Ellery
when a thread invites you to name the greatest player ever, even if you were to state the best player you've seen, one should never, ever, never mention the name Martin "chariots" Offiah
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:29 am
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4574
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
downo wrote:
No Clive Churchill???
the fact Shaun Johnson got within cooee of that list is testament that you have no
loving f*cking idea
Clive Churchill was just outside the list.
Shaun Johnson is one of the most naturally talented half backs to ever play the game. His problem is that he is not consistently good in attack. But his outstanding cover defence is never bad.
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:40 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 11:46 am
Posts: 9426
Location: Leigh/Stockport
|
Darren Lockyer for me.
But Andrew Johns, Gordon Tallis, JT and Cameron Smith all up there for me too.
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:45 am
|
Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 35
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Clive Churchill was just outside the list.
Shaun Johnson is one of the most naturally talented half backs to ever play the game. His problem is that he is not consistently good in attack. But his outstanding cover defence is never bad.
Churchill had more around footy smarts & knowledge & ability to control a game than Johnson would amass if he were to play for 1000 years, Johnson has a tricky little Benji like sidestep & good footwork, which is just an athletic gift, too many players in this day & age get nominated as greats or potential greats based on athleticism alone, its the age of Athletes
Anyone with half a brain can discern between a Footy player" & an out and out athlete & anyone who thinks Johnson is half the player some of the greats are needs his head read
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 3:34 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2011 1:37 am
Posts: 822
Location: Rochdale
|
According to the records times played and points scored it has to be Jim Sullivan. When he played at the SCG he put many thousands extra onto the gate. But of course neither I, nor I suspect anyone else on the forum, ever saw players from his period which was also a very long time in the game at the top level.
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:20 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2005 5:25 pm
Posts: 6530
Location: comfortably numb
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Darren Lockyer was a poor defender. He therefore cannot be on anyone's list.
Not the greatest drinker either, as I witnessed in Walkabout Manchester a few years ago.
|
|
Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:47 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1685
|
The Avenger wrote:
Wally Lewis played with a level of vision and awareness that I've rarely seen, probably 2 or 3 other players in 40+ years of being involved in one way or another. His passing game was the best I've ever witnessed and I'm not just talking about his famed long passing ability which was peerless and sublime but his short passes, disguise and offloads were equally refined, he rarely took the wrong option or threw a poor pass.
Another remarkable quality was his pace over 20 - 30 metres, due to his obvious ability he was often closed down which rarely worked on him as he could step and accelerate into the holes left behind an advancing defender, once into the clear he found the support by varying his pace and angle, buying time until he could pick his pass.
I've seen front row forwards try to take him out and come off second best in collisions, even when Lewis got hit, cut and bloodied he maintained his involvement at the highest level and just got on with it, he was as tough as they make them.
Defensively he was right up there with anyone you wish to name and he often covered from touchline to touchline in order to prevent breaks.
His kicking game was a masterclass for anyone who wants to learn the art of controlling a game through territorial dominance and he also had a superb short kicking game, either a chip or a grabber over and through the defensive line.
He carried players over the try line in their threes and fours even at SoO and Test level, such was his balance, footwork, power but more importantly his will!
He was proud of his reputation, took the field ready to play and never shirked the responsibility his name and status placed upon his shoulders.
For me the best I've ever witnessed and certainly several classes above Andrew Johns
Great summary Avenger. Wally Lewis, the best I ever saw along with Murphy.
|
