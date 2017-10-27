JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: Clive Churchill was just outside the list.



Shaun Johnson is one of the most naturally talented half backs to ever play the game. His problem is that he is not consistently good in attack. But his outstanding cover defence is never bad.

Churchill had more around footy smarts & knowledge & ability to control a game than Johnson would amass if he were to play for 1000 years, Johnson has a tricky little Benji like sidestep & good footwork, which is just an athletic gift, too many players in this day & age get nominated as greats or potential greats based on athleticism alone, its the age of AthletesAnyone with half a brain can discern between a Footy player" & an out and out athlete & anyone who thinks Johnson is half the player some of the greats are needs his head read