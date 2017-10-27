WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Greatest player of all time?

Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:21 am
downo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 13
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The correct answer is a two way tie between Andrew Johns of Newcastle Knights and Warrington Wolves, and Arthur Beetson of Eastern Suburbs Tricolors and Hull Kingston Rovers.

3. Brian Bevan of Eastern Suburbs Tricolors and Warrington Wolves.
4. Reginald Gasnier of St George Dragons,
5. Roger Millward of Hull Kingston Rovers,
6. Jonathan Thurston of North Queensland Cowboys,
7. Graeme Langlands of St George Dragons,
8. Ellery Hanley of Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors,
9. John Raper of St George Dragons,
10. Walter Lewis of Brisbane Broncos,
11. Malcolm Meninga of Canberra Raiders
12. Shaun Johnson of New Zealand Warriors.
13. Albert Rosenfeld of Eastern Suburbs Tricolors and Huddersfield Giants.
14. Brian McTigue of Wigan Warriors
15. Richard Huddart of St. Helens and St George Dragons
16. William Slater of Melbourne Storm
17. Cameron Smith of Melbourne Storm.






No Clive Churchill???

the fact Shaun Johnson got within cooee of that list is testament that you have no loving idea
Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:23 am
downo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 13
nickcat0 wrote:
Just because you keep saying it, won't make it true.

He wasn't that fast, he wasn't that elusive a runner, and you've overrated his defensive attributes.





He was fast, probably the fastest player of all time


well.....Fast where it mattered most, between the ears
Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:26 am
downo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 13
vernon wrote:
No, it has to be Sean O'Verated. :D

More seriously, I can only pick the players I have seen, and I couldn't pick just one, so ...

Andrew Ettinghausen
Jason Robinson
Mal Meninga
Keith Senior
Martin Offiah
Darren Lockyer
Andrew Johns
Shane Webke
Danny Buderus
Kevin Ward
Gorden Tallis
Adrian Morley
Ellery






when a thread invites you to name the greatest player ever, even if you were to state the best player you've seen, one should never, ever, never mention the name Martin "chariots" Offiah
Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:29 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4573
Location: Carcassonne, France
downo wrote:
No Clive Churchill???

the fact Shaun Johnson got within cooee of that list is testament that you have no loving f*cking idea


Clive Churchill was just outside the list.

Shaun Johnson is one of the most naturally talented half backs to ever play the game. His problem is that he is not consistently good in attack. But his outstanding cover defence is never bad.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:40 am
jonny the leyther User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 11:46 am
Posts: 9426
Location: Leigh/Stockport
Darren Lockyer for me.

But Andrew Johns, Gordon Tallis, JT and Cameron Smith all up there for me too.
Chorlton RL wrote- "Jonny, for me you hold the mantle of most sensible poster on the VT"
...............................................................................................................................................
Yed wrote: "He's like a Kevin Penny on steroids except he's good too"
...............................................................................................................................................
"What? What have I said now?" - Starbug 2013
...............................................................................................................................................
Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:45 am
downo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Nov 08, 2014 8:22 am
Posts: 13
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Clive Churchill was just outside the list.

Shaun Johnson is one of the most naturally talented half backs to ever play the game. His problem is that he is not consistently good in attack. But his outstanding cover defence is never bad.





Churchill had more around footy smarts & knowledge & ability to control a game than Johnson would amass if he were to play for 1000 years, Johnson has a tricky little Benji like sidestep & good footwork, which is just an athletic gift, too many players in this day & age get nominated as greats or potential greats based on athleticism alone, its the age of Athletes

Anyone with half a brain can discern between a Footy player" & an out and out athlete & anyone who thinks Johnson is half the player some of the greats are needs his head read
