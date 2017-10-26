WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Greatest player of all time?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Greatest player of all time?

Post a reply
Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:05 am
Exiled down south Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 641
I think Thurston would get a lot more mentions now. Best player i've ever seen.


Great player in an influential position. Interestingly his team still made the GF without him.
Wire Quin at work
Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:30 pm
rodney_trotter User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012 1:54 pm
Posts: 190
Darren Lockyear.

The worlds best fullback became the worlds best five-eighth

In 2006 he captained Australia, Queensland and Brisbane to tournament victories.

Read his wiki page or even his book, his achievements are incredible
Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 4:51 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4572
Location: Carcassonne, France
The correct answer is a two way tie between Andrew Johns of Newcastle Knights and Warrington Wolves, and Arthur Beetson of Eastern Suburbs Tricolors and Hull Kingston Rovers.

3. Brian Bevan of Eastern Suburbs Tricolors and Warrington Wolves.
4. Reginald Gasnier of St George Dragons,
5. Roger Millward of Hull Kingston Rovers,
6. Jonathan Thurston of North Queensland Cowboys,
7. Graeme Langlands of St George Dragons,
8. Ellery Hanley of Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors,
9. John Raper of St George Dragons,
10. Walter Lewis of Brisbane Broncos,
11. Malcolm Meninga of Canberra Raiders
12. Shaun Johnson of New Zealand Warriors.
13. Albert Rosenfeld of Eastern Suburbs Tricolors and Huddersfield Giants.
14. Brian McTigue of Wigan Warriors
15. Richard Huddart of St. Helens and St George Dragons
16. William Slater of Melbourne Storm
17. Cameron Smith of Melbourne Storm.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:17 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4572
Location: Carcassonne, France
Darren Lockyer was a poor defender. He therefore cannot be on anyone's list.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:07 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5466
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Darren Lockyer was a poor defender. He therefore cannot be on anyone's list.


How do you rate Johnsons defence?
Mac out!
Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:39 pm
The Biffs Back User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4123
I'm still sticking with "The King" Wally Lewis
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:15 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4572
Location: Carcassonne, France
wire-quin wrote:
How do you rate Johnsons defence?


Shaun Johnson's defence is very good.

Did you see him chase down and tackle Michael Jennings ?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftfqh38E3oU

... and Daniel Tupou?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lboX92sE6K8
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:58 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1117
Kevin Sinfield
Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:44 pm
Levrier Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 554
the artist wrote:
of course it's a question that cannot be answered really as all of us never saw the great players of the latter half of the C19 and first half of last century, the evidence is all annecdotal, and records patchy in some cases. also you get the arguments over which position a player played, so maybe you are better off coming up with the greatest fullback, winger, scrum half etc. etc.

one question you could ask therefore is which position do you think the greatest player of all time would/should occupy?

The past is another country, they do things differently there. Early rugby league was so unlike today's game as to be unrecognisable. Have a look on the BFI website for early filmed games. To answer this question we really need to compare things that are reasonably similar. That might allow us to think about Puig Aubert versus Tuigamala(?) in the same frame.
I must admit that the first time I saw Inga the Winger in full flight the shock and awe was visceral. Technically not so much.
Re: Greatest player of all time?
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:55 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1304
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Darren Lockyer was a poor defender. He therefore cannot be on anyone's list.


Maradona was a poor defender, who cares?

Lockyer best ever for me, Joey Johns might get more praise for his performances on a weekly basis but if you were behind in the last minute of an international, GF or origin match, you would want Lockyer on the ball over Johns.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Call Me God, Him, knockersbumpMKII, leedsnsouths, Levrier, Loyal Leeds Fan, luke ShipleyRed, rhinos_bish, The Ghost of '99 and 97 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,1341,01976,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TOMORROW : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
TOMORROW : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
TOMORROW : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM