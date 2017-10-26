The correct answer is a two way tie between Andrew Johns of Newcastle Knights and Warrington Wolves, and Arthur Beetson of Eastern Suburbs Tricolors and Hull Kingston Rovers.



3. Brian Bevan of Eastern Suburbs Tricolors and Warrington Wolves.

4. Reginald Gasnier of St George Dragons,

5. Roger Millward of Hull Kingston Rovers,

6. Jonathan Thurston of North Queensland Cowboys,

7. Graeme Langlands of St George Dragons,

8. Ellery Hanley of Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors,

9. John Raper of St George Dragons,

10. Walter Lewis of Brisbane Broncos,

11. Malcolm Meninga of Canberra Raiders

12. Shaun Johnson of New Zealand Warriors.

13. Albert Rosenfeld of Eastern Suburbs Tricolors and Huddersfield Giants.

14. Brian McTigue of Wigan Warriors

15. Richard Huddart of St. Helens and St George Dragons

16. William Slater of Melbourne Storm

17. Cameron Smith of Melbourne Storm.